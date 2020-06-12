Apartment List
/
NV
/
spring valley
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Chateau Nouveau
25 Units Available
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1579 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
The Lakes-Country Club
16 Units Available
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1250 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gas fireplaces, 10.5-foot ceilings, and double-paned windows. Gated community with resort-style pool and individual private garages. Pet-friendly. Located minutes from major Las Vegas resorts and casinos.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
8 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
$
39 Units Available
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1390 sqft
Located at the intersection of Rafael Rivera and South Buffalo Drive, this community has easy access to everything. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and the 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Rhodes Ranch
50 Units Available
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1469 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1262 sqft
Spring Valley 1-3 bedroom apartments, not far from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip. Barbecue grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center and on-site maintenance. Rooms boast Energy Star appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
9 Units Available
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1232 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhouses and apartments with fully equipped kitchens, W/D in unit and attached garages. Peaceful community with fitness center, clubhouse and sports court in convenient Spring Valley location.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Rhodes Ranch
14 Units Available
Residences at the Gramercy
9265 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1875 sqft
The Gramercy Residences offer sophisticated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments near Summerlin.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Lakes-Country Club
1 Unit Available
7545 Tara Avenue
7545 Tara Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
Remodeled furnished rental in section 10, 1/2 acre corner lot, 4 Bedrooms 2 & 1/2 baths. Three Car Attached Garage including RV parking. Fenced Pool/Spa, RV Side Gate; Custom Kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Top of the line Cabinets, marble floors.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9253 Valley Betica
9253 Valley Betica Ave, Spring Valley, NV
Gorgeous & Modern Home w/ Open Floor plan! - Island kitchen features breakfast bar, pot shelves, mosaic tile backsplash, tile flooring, granite counters, pendant & recessed lighting, pantry, & all stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5554 Henshaw Ave.
5554 Henshaw Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1602 sqft
RUSSELL LINDELL - Three bedrooms plus loft. Bedrooms are separated by loft area. 2" wood blinds, ceiling fans, Black Whirlpool range with self-cleaning oven. Kitchen opens to dining area. Nice back yard with big patio & lawn area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9112 Harbin
9112 Harbin Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
Brand new SW home in gated community - Be the first to live in a brand new home in gated SW community with extremely easy access to the 215 Freeway. The home features open floorplan with island kitchen with quartz counters.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9579 Wenmarie Court,
9579 Wenmarie Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2287 sqft
SUNSET PINES AT SOUTHWEST RANCH - A lovely house in SW Valley. Convenient to Freeway and shopping.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9592 Delivery Ave,
9592 Delivery Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1672 sqft
Southwest Beauty! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath + LOFT! - From the moment you drive through community and up to this house, everything is simply gorgeous.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4442 COLLINGWOOD ST
4442 Collingwood Street, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1598 sqft
4442 COLLINGWOOD ST Available 07/01/20 *COMING SOON* SPACIOUS! 3BD 3BA 2STORY HOME IN SPRING VALLEY - WELCOME TO 4442 COLLINGWOOD ST! *COMING SOON* THIS GREAT 3 BED/3 BATH 2 STORY HOME IN SPRING VALLEY FEATURES A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FORMAL

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6777 Quinella Drive
6777 Quinella Drive, Spring Valley, NV
6777 Quinella Drive Available 07/01/20 Spring Valley 4 bedroom home! - Beautiful large 4 bedroom home with a three car garage on a corner lot. Second bathroom fully updated..Very well maintained home..Must see to appreciate. Apply online at www.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sovana
1 Unit Available
5947 Castell Canyon
5947 Castell Canyon St, Spring Valley, NV
Elegant 4 Bdrm / 2.5 Bath corner home in Desirable Southwest gated community! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home on Corner lot in Gated Community! 2 areas for formal living room. 1 Bedroom Downstairs. Large Living Room with cozy fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
6238 Mavora Lakes St
6238 Mavora Lakes St, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1543 sqft
Brand New Townhome - Property Id: 264566 MUST SEE! Brand New Townhome in the SW! This gorgeous 2 Story, 3 Bedroom Townhome features stainless steel kitchen appliances, surface mount stainless steel sink 42' raised-panel maple cabinetry and much

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
466 Center Green Dr
466 Center Green Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 STORY HOME IN GUARD GATED RHODES RANCH COMMUNITY - NICE 2 STORY HOME IN GUARD GATED RHODES RANCH COMMUNITY * FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS AN WITH OPEN LAYOUT, WHITE CABINET KITCHEN, AND FORMAL DINING ROOM * LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND SIZABLE LOFT UPSTAIRS!

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8925 Flamingo Rd. #212
8925 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1904 sqft
Mid-Rise LUXURY Living at its BEST!! This beautiful condo is ready for you!! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 1 Story condo located at 8925 Flamingo Rd.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5229 Misty Morning Dr.
5229 Misty Morning Drive, Spring Valley, NV
FULLY FURNISHED 4 BEDS,3 BATHS ,3 CAR GARAGE HOUSE - Fully furnished deam house No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638847)

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5680 CALM SEASON ST
5680 Calm Season Street, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1673 sqft
*MOVE IN SPECIAL* STUNNING NEW TOWNHOUSE IN GATED COMMUNITY! - WELCOME TO 5680 CALM SEASON ST! *MOVE IN SPECIAL 2 WEEK FREE WITH 12 MONTH LEASE* THIS NEW BUILD OFFERS AMAZING VIEWS OF THE LAS VEGAS STRIP AND NEW RAIDER STADIUM! THIS TOWN HOME

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
5870 Lustrous Court
5870 Lustrous Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1542 sqft
Southwest - 5870 Lustrous Court (RLNE5586109)

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sovana
1 Unit Available
6154 Villa Lante Avenue
6154 Villa Lante Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
Beautiful and spacious home 4 bed 2.5 bath - This beautiful 4 BR fully furnished property is fully upgraded throughout It features an.

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Valley 3 BedroomsSpring Valley Accessible ApartmentsSpring Valley Apartments with Balcony
Spring Valley Apartments with GarageSpring Valley Apartments with GymSpring Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSpring Valley Apartments with ParkingSpring Valley Apartments with Pool
Spring Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerSpring Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpring Valley Furnished ApartmentsSpring Valley Luxury PlacesSpring Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rhodes RanchBella Vita
Chateau NouveauThe Lakes Country Club
SovanaRancho Viejo

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada