3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM
120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Chateau Nouveau
25 Units Available
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1579 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
The Lakes-Country Club
16 Units Available
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1250 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gas fireplaces, 10.5-foot ceilings, and double-paned windows. Gated community with resort-style pool and individual private garages. Pet-friendly. Located minutes from major Las Vegas resorts and casinos.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
8 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
$
39 Units Available
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1390 sqft
Located at the intersection of Rafael Rivera and South Buffalo Drive, this community has easy access to everything. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and the 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Rhodes Ranch
50 Units Available
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1469 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1262 sqft
Spring Valley 1-3 bedroom apartments, not far from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip. Barbecue grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center and on-site maintenance. Rooms boast Energy Star appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
9 Units Available
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1232 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhouses and apartments with fully equipped kitchens, W/D in unit and attached garages. Peaceful community with fitness center, clubhouse and sports court in convenient Spring Valley location.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Rhodes Ranch
14 Units Available
Residences at the Gramercy
9265 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1875 sqft
The Gramercy Residences offer sophisticated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments near Summerlin.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Lakes-Country Club
1 Unit Available
7545 Tara Avenue
7545 Tara Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
Remodeled furnished rental in section 10, 1/2 acre corner lot, 4 Bedrooms 2 & 1/2 baths. Three Car Attached Garage including RV parking. Fenced Pool/Spa, RV Side Gate; Custom Kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Top of the line Cabinets, marble floors.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9253 Valley Betica
9253 Valley Betica Ave, Spring Valley, NV
Gorgeous & Modern Home w/ Open Floor plan! - Island kitchen features breakfast bar, pot shelves, mosaic tile backsplash, tile flooring, granite counters, pendant & recessed lighting, pantry, & all stainless steel appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5554 Henshaw Ave.
5554 Henshaw Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1602 sqft
RUSSELL LINDELL - Three bedrooms plus loft. Bedrooms are separated by loft area. 2" wood blinds, ceiling fans, Black Whirlpool range with self-cleaning oven. Kitchen opens to dining area. Nice back yard with big patio & lawn area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9112 Harbin
9112 Harbin Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
Brand new SW home in gated community - Be the first to live in a brand new home in gated SW community with extremely easy access to the 215 Freeway. The home features open floorplan with island kitchen with quartz counters.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9579 Wenmarie Court,
9579 Wenmarie Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2287 sqft
SUNSET PINES AT SOUTHWEST RANCH - A lovely house in SW Valley. Convenient to Freeway and shopping.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9592 Delivery Ave,
9592 Delivery Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1672 sqft
Southwest Beauty! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath + LOFT! - From the moment you drive through community and up to this house, everything is simply gorgeous.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4442 COLLINGWOOD ST
4442 Collingwood Street, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1598 sqft
4442 COLLINGWOOD ST Available 07/01/20 *COMING SOON* SPACIOUS! 3BD 3BA 2STORY HOME IN SPRING VALLEY - WELCOME TO 4442 COLLINGWOOD ST! *COMING SOON* THIS GREAT 3 BED/3 BATH 2 STORY HOME IN SPRING VALLEY FEATURES A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FORMAL
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6777 Quinella Drive
6777 Quinella Drive, Spring Valley, NV
6777 Quinella Drive Available 07/01/20 Spring Valley 4 bedroom home! - Beautiful large 4 bedroom home with a three car garage on a corner lot. Second bathroom fully updated..Very well maintained home..Must see to appreciate. Apply online at www.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sovana
1 Unit Available
5947 Castell Canyon
5947 Castell Canyon St, Spring Valley, NV
Elegant 4 Bdrm / 2.5 Bath corner home in Desirable Southwest gated community! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home on Corner lot in Gated Community! 2 areas for formal living room. 1 Bedroom Downstairs. Large Living Room with cozy fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
6238 Mavora Lakes St
6238 Mavora Lakes St, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1543 sqft
Brand New Townhome - Property Id: 264566 MUST SEE! Brand New Townhome in the SW! This gorgeous 2 Story, 3 Bedroom Townhome features stainless steel kitchen appliances, surface mount stainless steel sink 42' raised-panel maple cabinetry and much
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
466 Center Green Dr
466 Center Green Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 STORY HOME IN GUARD GATED RHODES RANCH COMMUNITY - NICE 2 STORY HOME IN GUARD GATED RHODES RANCH COMMUNITY * FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS AN WITH OPEN LAYOUT, WHITE CABINET KITCHEN, AND FORMAL DINING ROOM * LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND SIZABLE LOFT UPSTAIRS!
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8925 Flamingo Rd. #212
8925 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1904 sqft
Mid-Rise LUXURY Living at its BEST!! This beautiful condo is ready for you!! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 1 Story condo located at 8925 Flamingo Rd.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5229 Misty Morning Dr.
5229 Misty Morning Drive, Spring Valley, NV
FULLY FURNISHED 4 BEDS,3 BATHS ,3 CAR GARAGE HOUSE - Fully furnished deam house No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638847)
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5680 CALM SEASON ST
5680 Calm Season Street, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1673 sqft
*MOVE IN SPECIAL* STUNNING NEW TOWNHOUSE IN GATED COMMUNITY! - WELCOME TO 5680 CALM SEASON ST! *MOVE IN SPECIAL 2 WEEK FREE WITH 12 MONTH LEASE* THIS NEW BUILD OFFERS AMAZING VIEWS OF THE LAS VEGAS STRIP AND NEW RAIDER STADIUM! THIS TOWN HOME
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
5870 Lustrous Court
5870 Lustrous Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1542 sqft
Southwest - 5870 Lustrous Court (RLNE5586109)
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sovana
1 Unit Available
6154 Villa Lante Avenue
6154 Villa Lante Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
Beautiful and spacious home 4 bed 2.5 bath - This beautiful 4 BR fully furnished property is fully upgraded throughout It features an.
