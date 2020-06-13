212 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV with gym

Apartment List
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8925 Flamingo Rd. #212
8925 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1904 sqft
Mid-Rise LUXURY Living at its BEST!! This beautiful condo is ready for you!! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 1 Story condo located at 8925 Flamingo Rd.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
41 Chateau Whistler Ct
41 Chateau Whistler Court, Spring Valley, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
3433 sqft
5 BDR HOUSE IN RHODES RANCH W/ GOLF COURSE VIEW!! - GORGEOUS HOME IN RHODES RANCH GATED COMMUNITY, 5 BEDS 4 BATH.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3554 HARBOR TIDES ST
3554 Harbor Tides Street, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1345 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOUSE, LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY, SPRING VALLEY AREA 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATH ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES INCLUDED, DESERT LANDSCAPING, COMMUNITY POOL, COMMUNITY GYM. - Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Rent: $1450.00 Deposit: $1450.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5055 W. Hacienda Ave #2174 Bldg. 12
5055 West Hacienda Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM CONDO!! - BEAUTIFUL FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM CONDO!! SECOND STORY UNIT. GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL, SPA AND GYM. UPGRADED UNIT WITH CONTEMPORARY FURNITURE.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
The Lakes-Country Club
1 Unit Available
8455 W Sahara Ave #260
8455 West Sahara Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1255 sqft
Unit #260 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom completely refurbished condo - Property Id: 108592 Gorgeous remodeled Enclave Conso1. New laminate floors throughout 2. New SS appliances 3. New Paint 4. Gated entry 5. Covered portacache parking 5.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9253 Valley Betica
9253 Valley Betica Ave, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1844 sqft
Gorgeous & Modern Home w/ Open Floor plan! - Island kitchen features breakfast bar, pot shelves, mosaic tile backsplash, tile flooring, granite counters, pendant & recessed lighting, pantry, & all stainless steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146
9050 West Warm Springs Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, remodeled first-floor condo located in the gated "The Falls" community. The condo features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, lush carpeting, and in unit washer and dryer.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
355 Center Green
355 Center Green Drive, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1467 sqft
GUARD GATED GOLF COMMUNITY HOME @RHODES RANCE! Beautiful one-story house w/open floorplan. Features Manmade wood & tile floors, modern kitchen with granite countertops&backsplash. Stainless steel appliances/breakfast bar.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
42 NAVY STRAUSS Street
42 Navy Streetrauss Street, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
Gorgeous communities home located in Rhodes Ranch. Guard gated with golf course, swimming pool, exercise room. Bedroom downstairs. Huge kitchen, open floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
5008 S Rainbow Boulevard
5008 South Rainbow Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,045
907 sqft
Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful - just renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Vizcaya. This home has all new beautiful wood laminate flooring, counters redone, and newer appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
122 Forest Crossing Ct, Las Vegas NV 89148
122 Forest Crossing Court, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,791
2002 sqft
Direction: 215 & Eastern,SOUTH on Eastern,right Sun City Anthem, Right on Bicentennial Pkwy,1st left Anthem Highlands Dr, Left onto Crookston Way Left on Borthwick Ave,Home On Right. Brand New 4 bedroom in Golf community.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Bella Vita
1 Unit Available
4400 Sandy River Drive
4400 Sandy River Drive, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
UPSTAIRS UNIT, 1 bedroom 1 bath with 1 carport, Community is guard gated ! Minutes away from the strip! Community has 5 pools, 3 fitness centers, tennis courts. Washer-dryer included and granite counter tops throughout kitchen and bathroom!

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9050 West WARM SPRINGS Road
9050 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
907 sqft
FIRST FLOOR UNIT OVERLOOKING POOL AND STEPS AWAY FROM COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE! SLATE FLOORING IN L/R, DINING & KITCHEN, BEDROOMS WITH CARPET. OPEN FLOORPLAN! KITCHEN WITH BUILT IN MICROWAVE AND OPEN TO LIVING ROOM.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
7151 South DURANGO Drive
7151 S Durango Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
906 sqft
Downstairs home located in Vistana Condominiums. Open floor plan with hard surface flooring throughout. Bedrooms are separated by living area. Open kitchen with upgraded appliances and granite countertops. Separate laundry room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Bella Vita
1 Unit Available
5321 RIVER GLEN Drive
5321 River Glen Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
Second floor condo in guard gated Bella Vita Community. 2 pools, tennis, exercise room. Large patio. All appliances. Granite in bathroom and kitchen. Cherry cabinets. Furniture will be removed before move in.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
7173 Durango
7173 S Durango Dr, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1437 sqft
Wow! Spacious furnished 3 bedroom top floor condo! Guard gated with Pool, Spa, Fitness center, tennis courts, resort style living with shopping nearby. Fireplace in the living room, kitchen with breakfast bar open to living room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
83 CORA HILLS Court
83 Cora Hills Court, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HARD TO FIND SINGLE STORY HOME IN RHODES RANCH COUNTRY CLUB. 3RD BEDROOM USED AS AN OFFICE WITH DOUBLE DOORS. The community has everything you need. Pools, Spa, Workout room, tennis, golf and more. this is a must see.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
181 Hickory Heights
181 Hickory Heights Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1810 sqft
RHODES RANCH COUNTRY CLUB - 24hr Guarded Gated Golf Community, 3 Bdrms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
244 Dog Leg
244 Dog Leg Drive, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1829 sqft
Popular Two-Story layout in fabulous Rhodes Ranch.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
1 Unit Available
7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136
7255 West Sunset Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,800
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom one bathroom first floor condo located in a gated Southwest Las Vegas community. Featuring granite countertops, tile flooring throughout, and patio.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Bella Vita
1 Unit Available
5273 INDIAN RIVER Drive
5273 Indian River Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
Guard gated community less than 3 miles from The Strip. Community pool, spa, exercise, tennis & more! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Pets add additional $50/mo to rent.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Chateau Nouveau
1 Unit Available
9975 PEACE Way
9975 Peace Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1377 sqft
Fully furnished down to pillows and plates. 3 bedroom with attached 2 car garage. Beautiful gated community in the SW close to shopping, freeway, Strip, airport, shopping, etc. No carpet. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace in living.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Bella Vita
1 Unit Available
5060 Indian River
5060 Indian River Drive, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$865
700 sqft
Nice one bed and one bath condo in a guard gated community. 10 minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip. All appliances included. The kitchen has granite countertops and laundry room located on the balcony. Separate living room and dining room area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
8777 West MAULE Avenue
8777 West Maule Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1428 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GATED SW COMMUNITY WITH POOL, SPA, GYM AND REC CENTER! NEUTRAL CARPET & TILE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Spring Valley, NV

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Spring Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

