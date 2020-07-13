Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar gym pool pool table 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly alarm system fire pit game room internet access

Beautifully situated in a premier neighborhood and boasting a tropical-inspired setting, The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch apartments in Las Vegas offers a world of casual elegance and sophisticated charm. Set adjacent to the popular Rhodes Ranch master planned community, The Clubs offers a selection of apartment homes with views of the golf course. Our community’s ideal location places you in the heart of it all and is just minutes from a variety of restaurants, eclectic boutiques, shopping centers with conveniences, and the excitement of downtown Las Vegas. For fun, relaxation, and socializing at home, residents have full access the W Lounge, clubhouse with billiards, and resort-style pool and cabanas. The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch is professionally managed by FPI.

