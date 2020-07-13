All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch

8975 W Warm Springs Rd · (702) 323-5943
Location

8975 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 142093 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,098

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 131090 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 131092 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 152104 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,277

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
alarm system
fire pit
game room
internet access
Beautifully situated in a premier neighborhood and boasting a tropical-inspired setting, The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch apartments in Las Vegas offers a world of casual elegance and sophisticated charm. Set adjacent to the popular Rhodes Ranch master planned community, The Clubs offers a selection of apartment homes with views of the golf course. Our community’s ideal location places you in the heart of it all and is just minutes from a variety of restaurants, eclectic boutiques, shopping centers with conveniences, and the excitement of downtown Las Vegas. For fun, relaxation, and socializing at home, residents have full access the W Lounge, clubhouse with billiards, and resort-style pool and cabanas. The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch is professionally managed by FPI.
See important COVID-19 updates here.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 40 lbs. Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch have any available units?
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch has 14 units available starting at $1,098 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch have?
Some of The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch is pet friendly.
Does The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch offer parking?
Yes, The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch offers parking.
Does The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch have a pool?
Yes, The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch has a pool.
Does The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch have accessible units?
No, The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Does The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch has units with air conditioning.
