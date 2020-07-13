Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Deposit OAC or $200 Waiver Fee OAC
Move-in Fees: Redecorating Fee $350; $50 W/S/T (1x1); $58 W/S/T (2X2)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $350 (Small) and $450 (Large)
limit: 2
rent: $30 (Small) and $40 (Large)
restrictions: Pets that measure 20” or less from the floor to the shoulder may live on any floor. Pets that measure 21” to 29” from the floor to the shoulder and a maximum weight of 80 pounds at full maturity must live on the first floor only. Exotic and poisonous animals are not allowed in the community. Breed Restrictions apply and include, but are not limited to: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman Pincher and Chow. Management reserves the right to deny your pet based on specific breed aggression and/or your pet’s personality.
Parking Details: Other, 500 spaces/unit. We have detached garages available for rent. We also have multi floor plans with direct access garages. Garage; attached and detached. Cover Parking Spaces and Open Parking Spaces.
Storage Details: Detached Garage $100 Monthly