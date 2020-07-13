All apartments in Spring Valley
Tesora

Open Now until 5pm
9465 W Post Rd · (830) 549-6261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9465 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1038 · Avail. Sep 19

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 2050 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1003 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 2112 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,591

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tesora.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
pool table
yoga
Tesora is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home. Beautifully landscaped grounds create a wonderful living environment, and Tesora offers every amenity you could want, including a clubhouse, a fitness center, and a sparkling swimming pool. Fine dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short distance away. Choose from our wide range of models for a residence that complements and enhances your lifestyle. At Tesora, you'll find the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Deposit OAC or $200 Waiver Fee OAC
Move-in Fees: Redecorating Fee $350; $50 W/S/T (1x1); $58 W/S/T (2X2)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $350 (Small) and $450 (Large)
limit: 2
rent: $30 (Small) and $40 (Large)
restrictions: Pets that measure 20” or less from the floor to the shoulder may live on any floor. Pets that measure 21” to 29” from the floor to the shoulder and a maximum weight of 80 pounds at full maturity must live on the first floor only. Exotic and poisonous animals are not allowed in the community. Breed Restrictions apply and include, but are not limited to: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman Pincher and Chow. Management reserves the right to deny your pet based on specific breed aggression and/or your pet’s personality.
Parking Details: Other, 500 spaces/unit. We have detached garages available for rent. We also have multi floor plans with direct access garages. Garage; attached and detached. Cover Parking Spaces and Open Parking Spaces.
Storage Details: Detached Garage $100 Monthly

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tesora have any available units?
Tesora has 4 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tesora have?
Some of Tesora's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tesora currently offering any rent specials?
Tesora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tesora pet-friendly?
Yes, Tesora is pet friendly.
Does Tesora offer parking?
Yes, Tesora offers parking.
Does Tesora have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tesora offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tesora have a pool?
Yes, Tesora has a pool.
Does Tesora have accessible units?
Yes, Tesora has accessible units.
Does Tesora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tesora has units with dishwashers.
Does Tesora have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tesora has units with air conditioning.
