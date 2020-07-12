/
/
/
sovana
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:25 PM
387 Apartments for rent in Sovana, Spring Valley, NV
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
18 Units Available
SW Apartment Homes
6355 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,236
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1390 sqft
Great Vegas location close to shopping, dining and the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3- bedroom homes. Community has a spa, gated entrance, bike storage and a BBQ/Picnic area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated May 4 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
Tango Bay
7413 West Russell Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
A recently renovated, resort-style community. Homes feature a fireplace, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, grill area, and clubhouse. Green community. Pet-friendly. On-site gym available.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6160 Rumrill St #227
6160 Rumrill Street, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6160 Rumrill St #227 Available 07/15/20 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO IN SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS - CONDO LOCATED WITHIN CIMARRON HILLS GATED COMMUNITY* 2 BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS* KITCHEN BREAKFAST BAR + LAMINATE COUNTERTOP* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* COMMUNITY
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8555 W. Russell Rd #2093
8555 West Russell Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BR 2 BA MODERN REMODEL IN THE SOUTHWEST! - RECENTLY REMODELED AND UPDATED BEAUTY WITH 2 BRS AND 2 BATHS* BREAKFAST BAR KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND GREY TONES THROUGHOUT*CUSTOM KITCHEN FAUCET* FIREPLACE W/ STONE ACCENT FLOOR TO CEILING*CEILING
Results within 1 mile of Sovana
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
41 Units Available
EVO
8760 W Patrick Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,356
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in style at EVO Apartments. We offer our residents an impressive selection of amenities and facilities. Relax around our resort-inspired rooftop pool or soak in the infinity edge Jacuzzi overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and mountains.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Torreyana
5155 S Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,082
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1120 sqft
Torreyana sits in Vegas' Spring Valley neighborhood, just between 1-15 and 215 Beltway. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, refrigerators and ceiling fans. This is a pet-friendly community with two on-site pools.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Solana
8960 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1164 sqft
Exclusive luxury apartments, close to the 215 beltway, with a mix of amenities to call it a home. The only Ikea in Las Vegas is just a short stroll away.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
40 Units Available
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,199
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1390 sqft
Located at the intersection of Rafael Rivera and South Buffalo Drive, this community has easy access to everything. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and the 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
The Wyatt
7017 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,099
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1390 sqft
Luxury Las Vegas apartments featuring resort pool with cabanas, a state-of-the-art gym, dog-grooming area and car charging spots. Interiors have large living spaces and upgraded amenities. Just off Hwy 215 in southwest Las Vegas.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
11 Units Available
South Beach
8920 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1199 sqft
Upscale residences with smart home systems, wine racks, USB outlets and custom finishes. Tons of on-site offerings, including a beach volleyball court, 5,000-square-foot wellness center and bicycle repair station. Near Bruce Woodbury Beltway.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
12 Units Available
Spanish Wells
5355 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,075
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1115 sqft
We are a tranquil community with a full list of amenities, including a 2,000 square foot fitness center, yoga studio, a sparkling pool, and a billiard room.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
28 Units Available
Cabrillo
7955 W Badura Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool, spa and resident clubhouse. Units with vaulted ceilings, full-sized washers/dryers and stainless steel appliances. Close to New Hope Christian Academy.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
11 Units Available
Spanish Ridge
7340 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in highly rated school districts, we are close to Spring Valley Hospital and just minutes from many recreational venues, as well as great shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated January 6 at 06:52pm
6 Units Available
Esplanade
8777 W Maule Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1547 sqft
Units have upgraded kitchens, butler pantry, custom cabinetry and formal dining area. Private balcony or patio. Gated access community offers pool and spa, fitness center, clubhouse with media lounge. Close to shopping, schools and hospitals.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5201 S. Torrey Pines Dr #1211
5201 South Torrey Pines Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1467 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN THE SOUTHWEST! - Laminate and Tile Flooring Throughout. Kitchen Includes Built In Refrigerator and Granite Countertops. Great Room Features a Gas Fireplace and is also Wired for 5.1 Surround Sound.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5028 S. Rainbow Blvd #203
5028 South Rainbow Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CUTE 2 BEDS 1 BATHROOM CONDO WITH PATIO - CUTE 2 BEDS 1 BATHROOM CONDO WITH PATIO. THIS UNIT IS WELL MAINTAINED, SPACIOUS, AND OPEN. BEDROOMS ARE NICE SIZED. KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR, AND TONS OF CABINET SPACE.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8380 Turtle Creek Circle
8380 Turtle Creek Circle, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
4134 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom furnished home! - Outstanding house. FURNISHED. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms along with a 3 car garage. This home is located in Spanish Trails. Recently renovated and upgraded. Stainless Steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5072 S. Rainbow Blvd #106
5072 South Rainbow Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Valley Ground Floor Condo - This ground floor condo features new flooring and new window coverings throughout. Gated community has community pools and spas, clubhouse, exercise room, and tennis courts. Great room features a gas fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8000 Badura Ave #2154
8000 West Badura Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8000 Badura Ave #2154 Available 08/01/20 Charming 2nd Floor Unit In Gated Community! - Charming 2nd Floor Unit Located In Gated Coronado Palms Community | Walk Into A Cozy Living Room With Balcony | Kitchen Is Complete With Granite Counter Top | All
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
5050 S Rainbow Boulevard
5050 S Rainbow Blvd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
949 sqft
Available by 8/1 beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath home in gated well kept Vizcaya. Home opens to a community pool and spa. Home recently upgraded to all tile floors and with new paint. Kitchen is open concept to dining and living area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108
5250 S Rainbow Blvd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Second Story 2 Bed Condo w/ Attached Garage - Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath second story condo with attached full sized two car garage.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7151 S. Durango Dr., #108 - 13
7151 S Durango Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
934 sqft
Beautiful Vistana Condos Guard Gated Community - Downstairs home located in Vistana Condominiums. Open floor plan with hard surface flooring throughout. Bedrooms are separated by living area.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7139 S Durango Dr #310
7139 S Durango Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
953 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo At Vistana! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo on 3rd Floor | Laminate Flooring Thru Out With Ceramic Tile In Kitchen And Bathrooms | Living Room Has A Fireplace And Balcony | Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances |
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7173 S. Durango Unit 312 Bld 18
7173 South Durango Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1437 sqft
Spacious furnished 3 bedroom top floor condo! - Wow! Spacious furnished 3 bedroom top floor condo! Guard gated with Pool, Spa, Fitness center, tennis courts, resort style living with shopping nearby.