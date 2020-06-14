Apartment List
/
NV
/
spring valley
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

125 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Spring Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rhodes Ranch
51 Units Available
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,274
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1469 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Chateau Nouveau
3 Units Available
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,087
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch
8975 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,072
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch is a pet-friendly community offering a clubhouse with coffee-bar, business center, fitness, and on-site staff. Modern, convenient units boast breakfast bars, covered outdoor-space, in-unit W/D, and gas-fireplaces, overlooking lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
The Lakes-Country Club
9 Units Available
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is only moments from the Canyon Gate Country Club. Luxury amenities include a hot tub, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Rhodes Ranch
15 Units Available
Residences at the Gramercy
9265 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1424 sqft
The Gramercy Residences offer sophisticated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments near Summerlin.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Rhodes Ranch
34 Units Available
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,189
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1096 sqft
On the outskirts of Las Vegas, near Red Rock Canyon and Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas. High ceilings, home alarms, air conditioning and updated kitchens with two-tone paint.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,148
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enhance your lifestyle with luxury living at Everett Apartment Homes. This Las Vegas address is where you want to call home. Choose from several townhome-style floor plans with washer/dryer, alarm system and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 05:43pm
$
Sovana
1 Unit Available
Tango Bay
7413 West Russell Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
A recently renovated, resort-style community. Homes feature a fireplace, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, grill area, and clubhouse. Green community. Pet-friendly. On-site gym available.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4830 Nara Vista #203
4830 Nara Vista Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
884 sqft
Cozy Condo In Beautiful Community with a Pool. - Quaint 2bd, 2ba, condo located on the second floor not far from community pool. Carpet, tile and wood flooring, open concept, balcony, nice size bedrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8925 Flamingo Rd. #212
8925 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1904 sqft
Mid-Rise LUXURY Living at its BEST!! This beautiful condo is ready for you!! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 1 Story condo located at 8925 Flamingo Rd.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
41 Chateau Whistler Ct
41 Chateau Whistler Court, Spring Valley, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
3433 sqft
5 BDR HOUSE IN RHODES RANCH W/ GOLF COURSE VIEW!! - GORGEOUS HOME IN RHODES RANCH GATED COMMUNITY, 5 BEDS 4 BATH.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:38pm
Rancho Viejo
1 Unit Available
8049 Dorinda Avenue
8049 Dorinda Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1523 sqft
This beautiful town home is equipped with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1 car garage. This property has gorgeous wooden floor throughout the property and classic white walls.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
5008 S Rainbow Boulevard
5008 South Rainbow Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,045
907 sqft
Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful - just renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Vizcaya. This home has all new beautiful wood laminate flooring, counters redone, and newer appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rancho Viejo
1 Unit Available
8412 Diamond Dust
8412 Diamond Dust Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1326 sqft
MUST SEE! Beautiful home with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, all appliances included, washer and dryer. Fully covered patio and back desert landscape. You don't want to miss out!

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
7392 UMBERTO Street
7392 Umberto Street, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1421 sqft
Beautiful, 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 1421 sq.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
102 Cascade Lake
102 Cascade Lake Street, Spring Valley, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4892 sqft
Luxury big house with Golf Course view, almost 5000 sfs in 18 wholes golf course Rhodes Ranch community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4931 Strauss
4931 Strauss Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1251 sqft
Location, location ! Easy to commute everywhere. Open and easy to maintain laminate wood floor downstairs, new carpet upstairs in bedrooms. Master bedroom with fireplace and walk in closet

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3747 WILD LILY Court
3747 Wild Lily Court, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2540 sqft
This fully furnished beautiful 4 BR is absolutely perfect. From the vaulted ceilings to the wood flooring, everything about this home is amazing and full upgraded.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
The Lakes-Country Club
1 Unit Available
8410 Eldora
8410 Eldora Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
959 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2nd story Fully Furnished Condo with views of the community pool and hot tub from a private large covered porch with private gate. Laminate wood floors in common room and carpet in the bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5740 Sunken River Trail
5740 Sunken River Trail, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1267 sqft
2 BDRM 2BTH IN GATED COMMUNITY. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING & FREEWAY ACCESS. SUPER CUTE! - GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9642 TUSCOLA Court
9642 Tuscola Court, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2390 sqft
GET READY FOR THE UPCOMING POOL SEASON WITH THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME W/ POOL!* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS* BRAND NEW CARPET* LARGE LOFT UPSTAIRS* CROWN MOLDING IN FAMILY ROOM* BUILT-IN BOOKCASE UPSTAIRS* WATER

1 of 3

Last updated October 12 at 10:28am
1 Unit Available
7400 West Flamingo Road
7400 W Flamingo Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
2084 Available 10/31/19 Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with fireplace and new wooden floors. Master bedroom and guest shower has been remodeled. Condo comes with washer and dryer and a community pool. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Valley
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
14 Units Available
Avery Villas
8301 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,025
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1157 sqft
Modern 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with large kitchens, balconies, oversized closets and washer/dryer. Located close to Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock Recreation and freeways, schools and shopping.
City Guide for Spring Valley, NV

"I love roller coasters that make my stomach drop. One ride in Las Vegas, the Big Shot, straps you into a row of seats and catapults you into the air from the top of the Stratosphere Tower - then plummets back down. I ride it over and over; it's exhilarating." (- Drew Barrymore)

Spring Valley is part of the Las Vegas township in Clark County Nevada. The population of this census designated place is 178,395 people living within a 33.4 square miles of the Nevada desert, just 2 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip! Spring Valley is actually quite new, having only been formed in 1981. This was a result of a company by the name of Pardee Homes, who bought the land occupied by the old International Stardust Raceway, for the purpose of developing a master planned community just west of the Vegas Strip in the late 1970s. By May of 1981, residents came together (the town was only 1 square mile at that point) to petition the Clark County Commission to create an unincorporated town, which it did, and now it encompasses most of the southwest corner of the Las Vegas Valley. Since then, Spring Valley has boomed into a thriving, densely urban area, providing a home close to where most of the residents work, on the nearby Las Vegas Strip.

This is Nevada, so let's not forget that it is intensely hot in the summers and can become quite frigid in the winters. However, the proximity to everything in Las Vegas makes ideal for anyone seeking to make the big jump into the heart of Sin City, without actually having to live in the middle of it all.

Having trouble with Craigslist Spring Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Spring Valley, NV

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Spring Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Valley 3 BedroomsSpring Valley Accessible ApartmentsSpring Valley Apartments with Balcony
Spring Valley Apartments with GarageSpring Valley Apartments with GymSpring Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSpring Valley Apartments with ParkingSpring Valley Apartments with Pool
Spring Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerSpring Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpring Valley Furnished ApartmentsSpring Valley Luxury PlacesSpring Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rhodes RanchBella Vita
Chateau NouveauThe Lakes Country Club
SovanaRancho Viejo

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada