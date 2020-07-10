/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:17 PM
192 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV with washer-dryer
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
3966 Avocado Dr
3966 Avocado Drive, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled single story 3 br Spring Valley home - Single story, three bedroom home on good sized lot.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6382 Waterthrush Way
6382 Waterthrush Way, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1245 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
7031 Amethyst Peak
7031 Amethyst Peak St, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
2146 sqft
Brand New Three Bedroom!! - Be the first to live in this brand new home! This three bedroom home features upgraded tile floors throughout, espresso cabinets, quartz counters at kitchen, stainless steel appliances, a spacious loft, and so much more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bella Vita
5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253
5206 River Glen Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
978 sqft
Charming Two Bedrooms/One and a Half Bathrooms Condo in Las Vegas. This 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
9331 Malaya Garnet Ct
9331 Malaya Garnet Court, Spring Valley, NV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1476 sqft
Two Story 3 Bedroom Home Near Mountain's Edge - Beautiful 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home featuring separate living room/dining room with laminate floor. Kitchen and dining combo, open floor plan, and access to backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4442 COLLINGWOOD ST
4442 Collingwood Street, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1598 sqft
4442 COLLINGWOOD ST Available 07/15/20 *COMING SOON* SPACIOUS! 3BD 3BA 2STORY HOME IN SPRING VALLEY - WELCOME TO 4442 COLLINGWOOD ST! *COMING SOON* THIS GREAT 3 BED/3 BATH 2 STORY HOME IN SPRING VALLEY FEATURES A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FORMAL
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108
5250 S Rainbow Blvd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Second Story 2 Bed Condo w/ Attached Garage - Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath second story condo with attached full sized two car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Viejo
8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077
8101 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1B 1BATH CONDO! - Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1200 Deposit: $1200 Cleaning Fee: $300.00 Key Deposit: $100.00 Application Fee: $60.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
4907 Desert Lime Ct
4907 Desert Lime Court, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2664 sqft
Newly renovated House 4BR in Quiet Gated Community - Property Id: 104940 Quiet gated community! Close to everything, restaurants, Banks, gas station, cross street is Smith shopping mall. 5 min to east is Walmart shopping mall, and I-215 free way.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
5023 Shadow Valley Street
5023 Shadow Valley Street, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1713 sqft
Great single story home located on a corner lot. Open floor plan Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5023-shadow-valley-st-las-vegas-nv-89148-usa/a726dcfd-e152-4291-8ba8-2ca962add651 (RLNE5882197)
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Bella Vita
5314 River Glen Dr #283
5314 River Glen Drive, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$855
700 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo!!!! - Walking through this home you will find hardwood flooring all around, neutral color painted walls, a spacious living room, a kitchen that includes all appliances and features plenty of countertops and cabinet space, and a nice
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
8777 West Maule Avenue
8777 West Maule Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,850
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED and Tastefully decorated one bedroom condo plus a den/bedroom. Unit rents with a full-size washer and dryer, a large walk-in closet in Owners Suite. Kitchen is open to living and dining areas.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
The Lakes-Country Club
8074 Palace Estate Avenue
8074 Palace Estate Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1244 sqft
Fully furnished and decorated home in the Summerlin / Lakes area! You will love this 3 bedroom 2 bath, attached 2 car garage property.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146
9050 West Warm Springs Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, remodeled first-floor condo located in the gated "The Falls" community. The condo features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, lush carpeting, and in unit washer and dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
3189 Pampas Pl.
3189 Pampas Place, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2163 sqft
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with an attached 2 car garage. Located only minutes from the strip in the Spring Valley community. This home is fully furnished.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
5058 S Rainbow Boulevard
5058 South Rainbow Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$950
841 sqft
This Renters Warehouse listing is available for immediate move in...
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8925 Flamingo Rd. #212
8925 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1904 sqft
Mid-Rise LUXURY Living at its BEST!! This beautiful condo is ready for you!! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 1 Story condo located at 8925 Flamingo Rd.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9522 GAINEY RANCH Avenue
9522 Gainey Ranch Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3758 sqft
This gorgeous 2 story 5 bedrooms 3 car garage house with private pool and spa inside the guard gated foothills community Granite counter tops, Wood and Marble flooring through out, comes with bi weekly pool service no heating for pool or jacuzzi ,
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136
7255 West Sunset Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,800
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom one bathroom first floor condo located in a gated Southwest Las Vegas community. Featuring granite countertops, tile flooring throughout, and patio.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Trail
7971 Rio Rico Dr
7971 Rio Rico Drive, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Stunning home in guard gated Spanish Trails with pool/spa and golf course view!! This home features high ceilings and elegant spiral staircase at entry for the "wow" factor, over 4k soft property, master includes balcony and heated tub with
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6550 Palmyra Ave
6550 Palmyra Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2883 sqft
PROPERTY RENTED UNFURNISED for 3k, if want furniture will be negotiated. Hard to find southwest Las Vegas gem on half acre with privacy and NO HOA! Pool/spa, RV/boat parking, putting green, storage shed.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7968 ANGEL TREE COURT
7968 Angel Tree Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1916 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN SUMMERLIN - COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH SUMMERLIN HOME TODAY! LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOFT, KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES AND SPACIOUS BEDROOMS. Go to RPMLV.
1 of 21
Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
Rhodes Ranch
7290 Victoria Oak Ct.
7290 Victoria Oak Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1677 sqft
7290 Victoria Oak Ct. Available 04/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM! - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH WITH A POOL/SPA!!!! THE KITCHEN HAS TILE COUNTERTOPS, ALL APPLIANCES, AND A BREAKFAST BAR. A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. DOWNSTAIRS HAS DEN/FAMILY ROOM.
1 of 23
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
4742 Nara Vista
4742 Nara Vista Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
884 sqft
***ONE MONTH FREE RENT*** BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO, OVERLOOKING THE POOL AREA!!! GORGEOUS LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN EQUIPPED WITH ALL APPLIANCES AND LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE. LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AREA. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.
Similar Pages
Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Valley 3 BedroomsSpring Valley Accessible ApartmentsSpring Valley Apartments with Balcony
Spring Valley Apartments with GarageSpring Valley Apartments with GymSpring Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSpring Valley Apartments with Parking