chateau nouveau
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
330 Apartments for rent in Chateau Nouveau, Spring Valley, NV
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
26 Units Available
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,283
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,213
1579 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Elysian at Flamingo
4150 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,345
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1752 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Elysian at Flamingo Apartments in Las Vegas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,166
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
20 Units Available
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,356
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
ELY Spring Valley
9750 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
Welcome to Ely at Spring Valley located in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
9975 Peace Way
9975 Peace Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New porcelain tile floors throughout unit, NEW paint & 4” baseboards, NEW canned lighting conversions in kitchen & dining, all new Samsung SS kitchen appliances, NEW refinished tubs, NEW kitchen sink & faucet, NEW toilets, NEW door hardware, NEW
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9462 Castillana Ct
9462 Castillana Court, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3578 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS SOUTHWEST HOME W/ POOL & RV PARKING - SPACIOUS HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY W/ COMMUNITY TENNIS & PLAYGROUNDS* FRONT DOOR OPENS TO SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN W/ STAMPED CONCRETE FLOORS THROUGHOUT DOWNSTAIRS* CUL DE SAC* ISLAND KITCHEN W/ AMPLE STORAGE*
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10156 Palazzo Marcelli Court
10156 Palazzo Marcelli Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1429 sqft
Beautiful home just miles from the strip. This is a fully and completely furnished turnkey property. PRICE LISTED IS FOR TRADITIONAL 12 MONTH LEASE RENT ONLY. UTILITIES ADDITIONAL.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10131 SANTA LORENA Court
10131 Santa Lorena Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1429 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished home in the southwest, just minutes from downtown summerlin. Fully renovated. Open floor plan, walk in pantry, granite counter top. Smart home technology Short time rental available
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
10132 Palazzo Marcelli
10132 Palazzo Marcelli Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1514 sqft
Freshly painted sparkling clean two story house. Spacious floor plan with three bedrooms upstairs. Laminate flooring throughout the entire house, tile flooring in kitchen and all bathrooms.
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
9928 CANYON PEAK Drive
9928 Canyon Peak Drive, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2078 sqft
Open floor plan, new carpet, 4 bedroom large corner lot single family home with deep garage and large yard. Gated community and very quite, private and convenient location. Move in ready !
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4777 San Marcello Street
4777 San Marcello Street, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1514 sqft
Brand new vinyl flooring and carpet! Brand new two tone paint! An immaculate beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood where a community swimming pool invites you to enjoy the summer. Low maintenance backyard and a covered patio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,287
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1469 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
7 Units Available
Venicia
3644 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,211
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Venicia in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
Aspire
9110 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,267
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1138 sqft
Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool with a soaking spa, BBQ and picnic facilities, and a community terrace. Short 20-minute drive to McCarran International Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
53 Units Available
Abode Red Rock Apartments
9450 West Hacienda Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,375
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
The Abode Red Rock, an urban residential community, offers one and two bedroom apartment floorplans connected with interior hallways and an internal parking garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1310 sqft
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,180
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in Spring Valley, a residential area less than 10 miles from Las Vegas. Close to the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center. 24-hour gym and swimming pool on site.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
30 Units Available
Pace
9314 West Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,393
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1223 sqft
In life and in apartments, there can only be one winner. Meet the leader of the pack. Pace, a brand-new community in south Las Vegas, shines with racing-inspired social spaces and stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
7 Units Available
Rancho De Montana
9105 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$980
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1205 sqft
Live at Rancho De Montana Apartments in Las Vegas\nWelcome home to beauty at Rancho De Montana. Our luxury apartment homes are designed with impressive amenities. We are located in one of the most desired neighborhoods in Las Vegas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,013
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1262 sqft
Spring Valley 1-3 bedroom apartments, not far from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip. Barbecue grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center and on-site maintenance. Rooms boast Energy Star appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9580 W Reno Ave #111 Building #3
9580 West Reno Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
951 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a gated community in SW - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a gated community in SW! Both bedrooms are oversized and separate from each other.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5333 Hollymead Drive
5333 Hollymead Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1987 sqft
This home at "The Mesas" is absolutely wonderful! Open floor plan with 9' ceilings and plantation shutters throughout. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, stainless steal appliances, granite counters, island & recessed lights.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3560 JUDAH WAY
3560 Judah Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
3560 JUDAH WAY Available 09/10/20 MORNING STAR SUBDIVISION! SINGLE STORY TOWNHOME! - NEARLY 1500 SQ.