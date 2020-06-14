/
1 bedroom apartments
156 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV
8 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,190
843 sqft
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
Rhodes Ranch
45 Units Available
EVO
8760 W Patrick Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,356
879 sqft
Live in style at EVO Apartments. We offer our residents an impressive selection of amenities and facilities. Relax around our resort-inspired rooftop pool or soak in the infinity edge Jacuzzi overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and mountains.
13 Units Available
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,039
787 sqft
Spring Valley 1-3 bedroom apartments, not far from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip. Barbecue grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center and on-site maintenance. Rooms boast Energy Star appliances.
Chateau Nouveau
3 Units Available
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,087
817 sqft
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
Chateau Nouveau
23 Units Available
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,220
745 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
43 Units Available
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,249
793 sqft
Located at the intersection of Rafael Rivera and South Buffalo Drive, this community has easy access to everything. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and the 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private balconies and quartz countertops.
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch
8975 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,072
717 sqft
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch is a pet-friendly community offering a clubhouse with coffee-bar, business center, fitness, and on-site staff. Modern, convenient units boast breakfast bars, covered outdoor-space, in-unit W/D, and gas-fireplaces, overlooking lush landscaping.
Rhodes Ranch
52 Units Available
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,274
888 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
10 Units Available
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,092
741 sqft
Modern apartments in Spring Valley, a residential area less than 10 miles from Las Vegas. Close to the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center. 24-hour gym and swimming pool on site.
The Lakes-Country Club
17 Units Available
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
765 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gas fireplaces, 10.5-foot ceilings, and double-paned windows. Gated community with resort-style pool and individual private garages. Pet-friendly. Located minutes from major Las Vegas resorts and casinos.
9 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,012
785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rhodes Ranch
7 Units Available
Solana
8960 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,160
901 sqft
Exclusive luxury apartments, close to the 215 beltway, with a mix of amenities to call it a home. The only Ikea in Las Vegas is just a short stroll away.
9 Units Available
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,148
769 sqft
Enhance your lifestyle with luxury living at Everett Apartment Homes. This Las Vegas address is where you want to call home. Choose from several townhome-style floor plans with washer/dryer, alarm system and nine-foot ceilings.
Rhodes Ranch
34 Units Available
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,189
801 sqft
On the outskirts of Las Vegas, near Red Rock Canyon and Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas. High ceilings, home alarms, air conditioning and updated kitchens with two-tone paint.
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bella Vita
1 Unit Available
4400 S Jones Blvd #1065
4400 South Jones Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
717 sqft
Borgata Condo Community - One Bedroom - Open One Bedroom Floor plan with a Family Room and Dining Area. Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Appliances. Red Oak Cabinets with a Built in Wine Rack. Upgraded flooring.
1 Unit Available
5155 W TROPICANA AVE #2025
5155 West Tropicana Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
774 sqft
^^AVAILABLE NOW^^ 1 BED 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN POPULAR LOCATION! - SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION. 1 BED / 1 BATH UPSTAIRS CONDO 774 SQ FT W PRIVATE BALCONY IN GATED COMMUNITY.
1 Unit Available
5055 W. Hacienda Ave #2174 Bldg. 12
5055 West Hacienda Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM CONDO!! - BEAUTIFUL FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM CONDO!! SECOND STORY UNIT. GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL, SPA AND GYM. UPGRADED UNIT WITH CONTEMPORARY FURNITURE.
1 Unit Available
5008 S Rainbow Boulevard
5008 South Rainbow Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,045
907 sqft
Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful - just renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Vizcaya. This home has all new beautiful wood laminate flooring, counters redone, and newer appliances.
Bella Vita
1 Unit Available
4400 Sandy River Drive
4400 Sandy River Drive, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
UPSTAIRS UNIT, 1 bedroom 1 bath with 1 carport, Community is guard gated ! Minutes away from the strip! Community has 5 pools, 3 fitness centers, tennis courts. Washer-dryer included and granite counter tops throughout kitchen and bathroom!
1 Unit Available
8725 FLAMINGO Road
8725 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
CHARMING ONE BEDROOM CONDO WITH CUSTOM PAINT, OPEN, AIRY AND BRIGHT. SPECIAL TOUCHES THROUGHOUT.
1 Unit Available
7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136
7255 West Sunset Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,800
705 sqft
One bedroom one bathroom first floor condo located in a gated Southwest Las Vegas community. Featuring granite countertops, tile flooring throughout, and patio.
Bella Vita
1 Unit Available
5060 Indian River
5060 Indian River Drive, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$865
700 sqft
Nice one bed and one bath condo in a guard gated community. 10 minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip. All appliances included. The kitchen has granite countertops and laundry room located on the balcony. Separate living room and dining room area.
1 Unit Available
5130 S. Jones Blvd #207
5130 S Jones Blvd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$800
668 sqft
Modern & Sleek one bedroom condo unit. - Modern & Sleek one bedroom condo unit.
