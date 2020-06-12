/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
109 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Rhodes Ranch
47 Units Available
EVO
8760 W Patrick Ln, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1257 sqft
Live in style at EVO Apartments. We offer our residents an impressive selection of amenities and facilities. Relax around our resort-inspired rooftop pool or soak in the infinity edge Jacuzzi overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and mountains.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
Solana
8960 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1164 sqft
Exclusive luxury apartments, close to the 215 beltway, with a mix of amenities to call it a home. The only Ikea in Las Vegas is just a short stroll away.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
The Lakes-Country Club
8 Units Available
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1056 sqft
This property is only moments from the Canyon Gate Country Club. Luxury amenities include a hot tub, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Chateau Nouveau
4 Units Available
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1219 sqft
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1059 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
7 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1125 sqft
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1024 sqft
Modern apartments in Spring Valley, a residential area less than 10 miles from Las Vegas. Close to the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center. 24-hour gym and swimming pool on site.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1068 sqft
Spring Valley 1-3 bedroom apartments, not far from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip. Barbecue grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center and on-site maintenance. Rooms boast Energy Star appliances.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
39 Units Available
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1196 sqft
Located at the intersection of Rafael Rivera and South Buffalo Drive, this community has easy access to everything. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and the 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
9 Units Available
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
918 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhouses and apartments with fully equipped kitchens, W/D in unit and attached garages. Peaceful community with fitness center, clubhouse and sports court in convenient Spring Valley location.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Rhodes Ranch
4 Units Available
Tesora
9465 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1137 sqft
Tesora is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rhodes Ranch
49 Units Available
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1197 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1132 sqft
Enhance your lifestyle with luxury living at Everett Apartment Homes. This Las Vegas address is where you want to call home. Choose from several townhome-style floor plans with washer/dryer, alarm system and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Chateau Nouveau
25 Units Available
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1201 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch
8975 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
947 sqft
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch is a pet-friendly community offering a clubhouse with coffee-bar, business center, fitness, and on-site staff. Modern, convenient units boast breakfast bars, covered outdoor-space, in-unit W/D, and gas-fireplaces, overlooking lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Rhodes Ranch
14 Units Available
Residences at the Gramercy
9265 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1424 sqft
The Gramercy Residences offer sophisticated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments near Summerlin.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1015 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Rhodes Ranch
34 Units Available
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1096 sqft
On the outskirts of Las Vegas, near Red Rock Canyon and Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas. High ceilings, home alarms, air conditioning and updated kitchens with two-tone paint.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
The Lakes-Country Club
15 Units Available
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1038 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gas fireplaces, 10.5-foot ceilings, and double-paned windows. Gated community with resort-style pool and individual private garages. Pet-friendly. Located minutes from major Las Vegas resorts and casinos.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Sequoia Meadows Apartments
5301 W Pioneer Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Chinatown Center and Desert Crossing make shopping and dining a cinch in this community. Apartments are cable-ready and feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to covered parking, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rhodes Ranch
3 Units Available
Martin
6655 S Fort Apache Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1125 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with outdoor seating and patio area. Gated community with community BBQ area, free Wi-Fi and fitness center. Resort-style swimming pool with mountain views. Located close Las Vegas Strip.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated May 4 at 05:43pm
$
Sovana
1 Unit Available
Tango Bay
7413 West Russell Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
A recently renovated, resort-style community. Homes feature a fireplace, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, grill area, and clubhouse. Green community. Pet-friendly. On-site gym available.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5201 S. Torrey Pines Dr #1211
5201 South Torrey Pines Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1298 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN THE SOUTHWEST! - Laminate and Tile Flooring Throughout. Kitchen Includes Built In Refrigerator and Granite Countertops. Great Room Features a Gas Fireplace and is also Wired for 5.1 Surround Sound.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4830 Nara Vista #203
4830 Nara Vista Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
884 sqft
Cozy Condo In Beautiful Community with a Pool. - Quaint 2bd, 2ba, condo located on the second floor not far from community pool. Carpet, tile and wood flooring, open concept, balcony, nice size bedrooms.
