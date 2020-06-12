Apartment List
/
NV
/
spring valley
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM

109 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV

Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Rhodes Ranch
47 Units Available
EVO
8760 W Patrick Ln, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1257 sqft
Live in style at EVO Apartments. We offer our residents an impressive selection of amenities and facilities. Relax around our resort-inspired rooftop pool or soak in the infinity edge Jacuzzi overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and mountains.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
Solana
8960 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1164 sqft
Exclusive luxury apartments, close to the 215 beltway, with a mix of amenities to call it a home. The only Ikea in Las Vegas is just a short stroll away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
The Lakes-Country Club
8 Units Available
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1056 sqft
This property is only moments from the Canyon Gate Country Club. Luxury amenities include a hot tub, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Chateau Nouveau
4 Units Available
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1219 sqft
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1059 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
7 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1125 sqft
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1024 sqft
Modern apartments in Spring Valley, a residential area less than 10 miles from Las Vegas. Close to the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center. 24-hour gym and swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1068 sqft
Spring Valley 1-3 bedroom apartments, not far from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip. Barbecue grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center and on-site maintenance. Rooms boast Energy Star appliances.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
39 Units Available
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1196 sqft
Located at the intersection of Rafael Rivera and South Buffalo Drive, this community has easy access to everything. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and the 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
9 Units Available
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
918 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhouses and apartments with fully equipped kitchens, W/D in unit and attached garages. Peaceful community with fitness center, clubhouse and sports court in convenient Spring Valley location.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Rhodes Ranch
4 Units Available
Tesora
9465 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1137 sqft
Tesora is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rhodes Ranch
49 Units Available
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1197 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1132 sqft
Enhance your lifestyle with luxury living at Everett Apartment Homes. This Las Vegas address is where you want to call home. Choose from several townhome-style floor plans with washer/dryer, alarm system and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Chateau Nouveau
25 Units Available
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1201 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch
8975 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
947 sqft
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch is a pet-friendly community offering a clubhouse with coffee-bar, business center, fitness, and on-site staff. Modern, convenient units boast breakfast bars, covered outdoor-space, in-unit W/D, and gas-fireplaces, overlooking lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Rhodes Ranch
14 Units Available
Residences at the Gramercy
9265 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1424 sqft
The Gramercy Residences offer sophisticated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments near Summerlin.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1015 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Rhodes Ranch
34 Units Available
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1096 sqft
On the outskirts of Las Vegas, near Red Rock Canyon and Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas. High ceilings, home alarms, air conditioning and updated kitchens with two-tone paint.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
The Lakes-Country Club
15 Units Available
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1038 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gas fireplaces, 10.5-foot ceilings, and double-paned windows. Gated community with resort-style pool and individual private garages. Pet-friendly. Located minutes from major Las Vegas resorts and casinos.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Sequoia Meadows Apartments
5301 W Pioneer Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Chinatown Center and Desert Crossing make shopping and dining a cinch in this community. Apartments are cable-ready and feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to covered parking, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rhodes Ranch
3 Units Available
Martin
6655 S Fort Apache Rd, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1125 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with outdoor seating and patio area. Gated community with community BBQ area, free Wi-Fi and fitness center. Resort-style swimming pool with mountain views. Located close Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 05:43pm
$
Sovana
1 Unit Available
Tango Bay
7413 West Russell Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
A recently renovated, resort-style community. Homes feature a fireplace, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, grill area, and clubhouse. Green community. Pet-friendly. On-site gym available.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5201 S. Torrey Pines Dr #1211
5201 South Torrey Pines Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1298 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN THE SOUTHWEST! - Laminate and Tile Flooring Throughout. Kitchen Includes Built In Refrigerator and Granite Countertops. Great Room Features a Gas Fireplace and is also Wired for 5.1 Surround Sound.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4830 Nara Vista #203
4830 Nara Vista Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
884 sqft
Cozy Condo In Beautiful Community with a Pool. - Quaint 2bd, 2ba, condo located on the second floor not far from community pool. Carpet, tile and wood flooring, open concept, balcony, nice size bedrooms.

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Valley 3 BedroomsSpring Valley Accessible ApartmentsSpring Valley Apartments with Balcony
Spring Valley Apartments with GarageSpring Valley Apartments with GymSpring Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSpring Valley Apartments with ParkingSpring Valley Apartments with Pool
Spring Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerSpring Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpring Valley Furnished ApartmentsSpring Valley Luxury PlacesSpring Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rhodes RanchBella Vita
Chateau NouveauThe Lakes Country Club
SovanaRancho Viejo

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada