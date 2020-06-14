/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM
139 Furnished Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV
43 Units Available
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,249
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1390 sqft
Located at the intersection of Rafael Rivera and South Buffalo Drive, this community has easy access to everything. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and the 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private balconies and quartz countertops.
9 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,012
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,148
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enhance your lifestyle with luxury living at Everett Apartment Homes. This Las Vegas address is where you want to call home. Choose from several townhome-style floor plans with washer/dryer, alarm system and nine-foot ceilings.
1 Unit Available
7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020
7400 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Altair Condo - Property Id: 179507 Beautiful 1st floor, totally furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a quiet gated secure community with resort style pool and jacuzzi. Fully equipped kitchen and all linens and towels supplied.
Spanish Trail
1 Unit Available
8521 Heather Downs Dr
8521 Heather Downs Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1734 sqft
8521 Heather Downs Dr Available 07/09/20 UPGRADED TOWNHOME IN SPANISH TRAIL - 2 BEDROOM + DEN, 2.
1 Unit Available
5229 Misty Morning Dr.
5229 Misty Morning Drive, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2481 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 4 BEDS,3 BATHS ,3 CAR GARAGE HOUSE - Fully furnished deam house No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638847)
1 Unit Available
3743 Lone Mesa Drive
3743 Lone Mesa Drive, Spring Valley, NV
7 Bedrooms
$3,599
4658 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 7bdrm 4.5 ba home in SW Area - Wont be available long!!! - Large Amazing Home Located In The Southwest! Home Features 7 Bedrooms, 4.
Sovana
1 Unit Available
6154 Villa Lante Avenue
6154 Villa Lante Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
Beautiful and spacious home 4 bed 2.5 bath - This beautiful 4 BR fully furnished property is fully upgraded throughout It features an.
Spanish Trail
1 Unit Available
8380 Turtle Creek Circle
8380 Turtle Creek Circle, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
4134 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom furnished home! - Outstanding house. FURNISHED. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms along with a 3 car garage. This home is located in Spanish Trails. Recently renovated and upgraded. Stainless Steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
5055 W. Hacienda Ave #2174 Bldg. 12
5055 West Hacienda Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM CONDO!! - BEAUTIFUL FULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM CONDO!! SECOND STORY UNIT. GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL, SPA AND GYM. UPGRADED UNIT WITH CONTEMPORARY FURNITURE.
Sovana
1 Unit Available
7853 Southern Roundup
7853 Southern Roundup Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2094 sqft
Fully Furnished - Picture perfect home move in ready. Upgraded flooring, newer 2 tone paint, shutters, tile, ceiling fans throughout, and tons of character! End of a cul de sac in a very small community that has pride of ownership.
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146
9050 West Warm Springs Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, remodeled first-floor condo located in the gated "The Falls" community. The condo features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, lush carpeting, and in unit washer and dryer.
The Lakes-Country Club
1 Unit Available
7545 Tara Avenue
7545 Tara Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$4,795
4909 sqft
Remodeled furnished rental in section 10, 1/2 acre corner lot, 4 Bedrooms 2 & 1/2 baths. Three Car Attached Garage including RV parking. Fenced Pool/Spa, RV Side Gate; Custom Kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Top of the line Cabinets, marble floors.
Chateau Nouveau
1 Unit Available
10131 SANTA LORENA Court
10131 Santa Lorena Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1429 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished home in the southwest, just minutes from downtown summerlin. Fully renovated. Open floor plan, walk in pantry, granite counter top. Smart home technology Short time rental available
1 Unit Available
3189 Pampas Pl.
3189 Pampas Place, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2163 sqft
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with an attached 2 car garage. Located only minutes from the strip in the Spring Valley community. This home is fully furnished.
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
7173 Durango
7173 S Durango Dr, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1437 sqft
Wow! Spacious furnished 3 bedroom top floor condo! Guard gated with Pool, Spa, Fitness center, tennis courts, resort style living with shopping nearby. Fireplace in the living room, kitchen with breakfast bar open to living room.
1 Unit Available
8092 Haywood Estate
8092 Haywood Estate Ave, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,799
2299 sqft
You will love this amazing fully furnished home. Comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
The Lakes-Country Club
1 Unit Available
8074 Palace Estate Avenue
8074 Palace Estate Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1244 sqft
Fully furnished and decorated home in the Summerlin / Lakes area! You will love this 3 bedroom 2 bath, attached 2 car garage property.
1 Unit Available
6026 Sunken River
6026 Sunken River Trail, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1389 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME AND MOVE IN READY! FULLY FURNISHED, THIS FABULOUS TWO STORY HOME IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY WITH MANY AMENITIES; COMMUNITY POOL AND PARK. MUST SEE! 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, FULLY FURNISHED
1 Unit Available
3747 WILD LILY Court
3747 Wild Lily Court, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2540 sqft
This fully furnished beautiful 4 BR is absolutely perfect. From the vaulted ceilings to the wood flooring, everything about this home is amazing and full upgraded.
Chateau Nouveau
1 Unit Available
10156 PALAZZO MARCELLI Court
10156 Palazzo Marcelli Court, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1429 sqft
Beautiful home just miles from the strip. This is a fully and completely furnished turnkey property. PRICE LISTED IS FOR TRADITIONAL 12 MONTH LEASE RENT ONLY. UTILITIES ADDITIONAL.
Rancho Viejo
1 Unit Available
8501 University
8501 W University Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1090 sqft
Do you want the BEST? Take a look HERE: FULLY FURNISHED & FULLY REMODELED!!!!! with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, amazing flooring, bright colors, high ceilings, large balcony, stone accents and so much more!!!
The Lakes-Country Club
1 Unit Available
8410 Eldora
8410 Eldora Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
959 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2nd story Fully Furnished Condo with views of the community pool and hot tub from a private large covered porch with private gate. Laminate wood floors in common room and carpet in the bedroom.
Chateau Nouveau
1 Unit Available
9975 PEACE Way
9975 Peace Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1377 sqft
Fully furnished down to pillows and plates. 3 bedroom with attached 2 car garage. Beautiful gated community in the SW close to shopping, freeway, Strip, airport, shopping, etc. No carpet. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace in living.
