the lakes country club
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:00 PM
493 Apartments for rent in The Lakes-Country Club, Spring Valley, NV
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,190
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1250 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gas fireplaces, 10.5-foot ceilings, and double-paned windows. Gated community with resort-style pool and individual private garages. Pet-friendly. Located minutes from major Las Vegas resorts and casinos.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Dolce by the Lakes
2750 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,035
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1098 sqft
This luxury community offers a green open space, two pools, and a fitness center. On-site covered parking. Apartments feature built-in washers and dryers, fireplaces, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,154
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is only moments from the Canyon Gate Country Club. Luxury amenities include a hot tub, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8410 Eldora #2020
8410 Eldora Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
959 sqft
Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Fully Furnished Condo - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2nd story Fully Furnished Condo with views of the community pool and hot tub from a private large covered porch with private gate.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2725 Rosanna Street
2725 South Rosanna Street, Spring Valley, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3516 sqft
Charming 5 bed/3 bath two story home in South Summerlin. Three car attached garage. Grand entry foyer. Formal living & dining rooms. Separate family room with a wood burning fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
8074 Palace Estate Avenue
8074 Palace Estate Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1244 sqft
Fully furnished and decorated home in the Summerlin / Lakes area! You will love this 3 bedroom 2 bath, attached 2 car garage property.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
7993 Alpine Fir
7993 Alpine Fir Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2689 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY HOME!!!!!!!!!THREE BEDROOMS + DEN/OFFICE(COULD BE A BEDROOM,NO CLOSET) MASTER SUITE IS SEPARATED FROM THE OTHER BEDROOMS.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8455 W Sahara Ave # 221 221
8455 West Sahara Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1255 sqft
Unit 221 Available 08/01/20 Condo- Enclave Completely Refurbished - Property Id: 318723 LIKE NEW large gorgeous Enclave Condo! 1. New Wood Floors 2. New Paint 3. Nice appliances including washer/dryer in the condo! 4.
Results within 1 mile of The Lakes-Country Club
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,031
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
15 Units Available
Crystal Cove
3309 Sky Country Ln, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,131
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Summerlin location close to shopping, dining, entertainment and walking trails. Community features three pools, spas, fitness center, business center and outdoor play area. Washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
Allanza at the Lakes
8600 Starboard Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,045
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
Experience a lifestyle of luxury and comfort waiting for you at Allanza at the Lakes.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Village at Desert Lakes
9155 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,049
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community between Lake South Dr. and Spring Mountain Rd. Air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, basketball court, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Sky Court Harbors at the Lakes
9025 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1253 sqft
Close to freeways and public transportation. On-site pool, spa, fitness center, and business center. Apartments offer large kitchens, a washer and dryer, and a wet bar. Renovated units available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
11 Units Available
Avery Villas
8301 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1157 sqft
Modern 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with large kitchens, balconies, oversized closets and washer/dryer. Located close to Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock Recreation and freeways, schools and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
3 Units Available
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,274
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhouses and apartments with fully equipped kitchens, W/D in unit and attached garages. Peaceful community with fitness center, clubhouse and sports court in convenient Spring Valley location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8985 Via Vista Cir.
8985 Via Vista Circle, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2031 sqft
8985 Via Vista Cir. Available 08/10/20 FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM UPGRADED HOME! - 3 BEDROOMS! FURNISHED! LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF A CUL-DE-SAC! LARGE DRIVEWAY! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! (RLNE5326292)
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
6750 Del Rey Avenue
6750 Del Rey Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1056 sqft
SAY WHAT! This 2BR 2BTH condo has a GARAGE!!!! Shut the front door! Check out this newly renovated condo with freshly painted white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, french door refrigerator, granite countertops, updated bathrooms and modern
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
8000 Kentshire Dr.
8000 Kentshire Drive, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1748 sqft
Prefect Location right by DI between Buffalo & Cimarron in the Center of West Valley. Close to Park & easy for commute, a must see.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3383 CLOVERDALE CT
3383 Cloverdale Court, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1883 sqft
3383 CLOVERDALE CT Available 08/01/20 POOL & SPA!! NEW REMODEL IN PROCESS!! CUL DE SAC LOT. 4 BED, 3 BA ONLY $2,395 - D: W ON SPRING MTN PAST BUFFALO 4 STS, R ON MERIDALE 2 STS, L ON SHOREHAM 1 ST, R ON CLOVERDALE CT.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6729 W Charleston Blvd
6729 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$925
1008 sqft
6729 W Charleston - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 996 SQFT - Address: 6729 W Charleston Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Lease: One Year Security Deposit: One Month's Rent or more Garage: 0 Pets: Yes, less than 35lbs Section 8: No For more properties, please
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8946 Goddess Court
8946 Goddess, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2350 sqft
Spacious Home on Cul de Sac - Cul de sac pride of ownership beams in this home- offering spacious rooms, wood blinds, kitchen counter space galore, enclosed back yard w/pool and putting green and covered patio, landscaping,- an easy commute from
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
7130 WEDGEWOOD Way
7130 Wedgewood Way, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1509 sqft
WELCOME HOME!! describes this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath Single Story Home.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
6512 Peppermill Drive
6512 Peppermill Drive, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2650 sqft
Exquisite home with no HOA and huge lot.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I
3450 Erva Street, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
882 sqft
1st floor unit! - 2 bedrooms + 2 full baths. All appliances included. Upgraded Granite counters, Cappuccino stained cabinetry & new light fixtures throughout.