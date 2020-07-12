493 Apartments for rent in The Lakes-Country Club, Spring Valley, NV

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,190
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1250 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gas fireplaces, 10.5-foot ceilings, and double-paned windows. Gated community with resort-style pool and individual private garages. Pet-friendly. Located minutes from major Las Vegas resorts and casinos.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Dolce by the Lakes
2750 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,035
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1098 sqft
This luxury community offers a green open space, two pools, and a fitness center. On-site covered parking. Apartments feature built-in washers and dryers, fireplaces, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,154
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is only moments from the Canyon Gate Country Club. Luxury amenities include a hot tub, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8410 Eldora #2020
8410 Eldora Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
959 sqft
Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Fully Furnished Condo - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2nd story Fully Furnished Condo with views of the community pool and hot tub from a private large covered porch with private gate.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2725 Rosanna Street
2725 South Rosanna Street, Spring Valley, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3516 sqft
Charming 5 bed/3 bath two story home in South Summerlin. Three car attached garage. Grand entry foyer. Formal living & dining rooms. Separate family room with a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
8074 Palace Estate Avenue
8074 Palace Estate Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1244 sqft
Fully furnished and decorated home in the Summerlin / Lakes area! You will love this 3 bedroom 2 bath, attached 2 car garage property.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
7993 Alpine Fir
7993 Alpine Fir Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2689 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY HOME!!!!!!!!!THREE BEDROOMS + DEN/OFFICE(COULD BE A BEDROOM,NO CLOSET) MASTER SUITE IS SEPARATED FROM THE OTHER BEDROOMS.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8455 W Sahara Ave # 221 221
8455 West Sahara Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1255 sqft
Unit 221 Available 08/01/20 Condo- Enclave Completely Refurbished - Property Id: 318723 LIKE NEW large gorgeous Enclave Condo! 1. New Wood Floors 2. New Paint 3. Nice appliances including washer/dryer in the condo! 4.
Results within 1 mile of The Lakes-Country Club
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,031
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
15 Units Available
Crystal Cove
3309 Sky Country Ln, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,131
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Summerlin location close to shopping, dining, entertainment and walking trails. Community features three pools, spas, fitness center, business center and outdoor play area. Washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
Allanza at the Lakes
8600 Starboard Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,045
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
Experience a lifestyle of luxury and comfort waiting for you at Allanza at the Lakes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Village at Desert Lakes
9155 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,049
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community between Lake South Dr. and Spring Mountain Rd. Air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, basketball court, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
13 Units Available
Sky Court Harbors at the Lakes
9025 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1253 sqft
Close to freeways and public transportation. On-site pool, spa, fitness center, and business center. Apartments offer large kitchens, a washer and dryer, and a wet bar. Renovated units available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
11 Units Available
Avery Villas
8301 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1157 sqft
Modern 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with large kitchens, balconies, oversized closets and washer/dryer. Located close to Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock Recreation and freeways, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
3 Units Available
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,274
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhouses and apartments with fully equipped kitchens, W/D in unit and attached garages. Peaceful community with fitness center, clubhouse and sports court in convenient Spring Valley location.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8985 Via Vista Cir.
8985 Via Vista Circle, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2031 sqft
8985 Via Vista Cir. Available 08/10/20 FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM UPGRADED HOME! - 3 BEDROOMS! FURNISHED! LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF A CUL-DE-SAC! LARGE DRIVEWAY! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! (RLNE5326292)

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
6750 Del Rey Avenue
6750 Del Rey Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1056 sqft
SAY WHAT! This 2BR 2BTH condo has a GARAGE!!!! Shut the front door! Check out this newly renovated condo with freshly painted white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, french door refrigerator, granite countertops, updated bathrooms and modern

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
8000 Kentshire Dr.
8000 Kentshire Drive, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1748 sqft
Prefect Location right by DI between Buffalo & Cimarron in the Center of West Valley. Close to Park & easy for commute, a must see.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3383 CLOVERDALE CT
3383 Cloverdale Court, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1883 sqft
3383 CLOVERDALE CT Available 08/01/20 POOL & SPA!! NEW REMODEL IN PROCESS!! CUL DE SAC LOT. 4 BED, 3 BA ONLY $2,395 - D: W ON SPRING MTN PAST BUFFALO 4 STS, R ON MERIDALE 2 STS, L ON SHOREHAM 1 ST, R ON CLOVERDALE CT.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6729 W Charleston Blvd
6729 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$925
1008 sqft
6729 W Charleston - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 996 SQFT - Address: 6729 W Charleston Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Lease: One Year Security Deposit: One Month's Rent or more Garage: 0 Pets: Yes, less than 35lbs Section 8: No For more properties, please

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8946 Goddess Court
8946 Goddess, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2350 sqft
Spacious Home on Cul de Sac - Cul de sac pride of ownership beams in this home- offering spacious rooms, wood blinds, kitchen counter space galore, enclosed back yard w/pool and putting green and covered patio, landscaping,- an easy commute from

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
7130 WEDGEWOOD Way
7130 Wedgewood Way, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1509 sqft
WELCOME HOME!! describes this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath Single Story Home.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
6512 Peppermill Drive
6512 Peppermill Drive, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2650 sqft
Exquisite home with no HOA and huge lot.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3450 Erva St # 142 Bld. I
3450 Erva Street, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
882 sqft
1st floor unit! - 2 bedrooms + 2 full baths. All appliances included. Upgraded Granite counters, Cappuccino stained cabinetry & new light fixtures throughout.

