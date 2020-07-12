387 Apartments for rent in Bella Vita, Spring Valley, NV

/
bella vita
11 Units Available
Madison at Spring Valley
5540 W Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1060 sqft
A recently renovated community with spacious apartment homes near the heart of Las Vegas. Resort-style pool, sundeck and lots of on-site green space. Spacious interiors with a deck or balcony.
11 Units Available
Palermo
5870 W Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,095
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1093 sqft
Enjoy vaulted ceilings and spacious floor plans at these luxury resort-style apartments in Flamingo Heights. Pet-friendly and with gated access. Commuters will benefit from freeway access and a short drive to the nearby I-15.
7 Units Available
BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS
4400 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,119
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury and affordability combine at Borgata Condominiums, a gated community offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom condominiums. Your home at Borgata was designed with you in mind.
23 Units Available
Boulevard at 4201
4201 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
908 sqft
Minutes to the Las Vegas Strip. Open concept floor plans feature modern conveniences like gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars and private patios with views. Numerous amenities, including a racquetball court, business center and 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
5415 W. Harmon Ave. #2141
5415 West Harmon Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
Opulence Community / Decatur & Harmon - (RLNE4332990)
1 Unit Available
4400 S. Jones #1135 building 28
4400 South Jones Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
947 sqft
Borgata Condominium/Downstairs Two Bedroom Unit - Nicely upgraded two bedroom/two bathroom unit with custom cabinets, granite, wood blinds throughout, walk in shower in master, all appliances and facing the greenbelt. The complex is 3.
1 Unit Available
5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253
5206 River Glen Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
978 sqft
Charming Two Bedrooms/One and a Half Bathrooms Condo in Las Vegas. This 2 bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
5001 RIVER GLEN Drive
5001 River Glen Drive, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
816 sqft
Dont miss out!! Ready for immediate move in! 2BDR /1 BATH ON SECOND FLOOR in the beautiful guard gated community of Bella Vita of Decatur and Flamingo. Granite counter tops in bathrooms and kitchen and gorgeous MODERN BRAND NEW FLOORING throughout.
1 Unit Available
5295 INDIAN RIVER Drive
5295 Indian River Drive, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN 24 HOUR GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. 1 BDRM, 1 BATH CONDO. FULLY LOADED CONDO. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NOOK, MICROWAVE & REFRIGERATOR.
1 Unit Available
5525 West Flamingo Road
5525 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1135 sqft
central location with 2 full baths, 2 balconies, 2 way gas fireplace; new paint, new carpet in bedrooms, new blinds.
1 Unit Available
5339 Indian River Dr # 281
5339 Indian River Drive, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
LOVELY 1 bedroom Condo Ready for Immediate Move in!! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 1 Story condo located at 5339 Indian River Dr # 281 Las Vegas, NV 89103 This property does have an HOA and is gated and has shopping,
1 Unit Available
4400 Sandy River, Unit 2
4400 Sandy River Drive, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo is finished in granite, and cherry wood cabinets, leather furniture, a private balcony, fully equipped kitchen with all appliances, electric range and microwave, queen size bed, flat screen TV, artwork, and washer/dryer
Results within 1 mile of Bella Vita
38 Units Available
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$980
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1017 sqft
Stunning, large community with 12 floor plan options spread over 40 acres of wooded land. Five swimming pools, fitness centers, trails and spas. Updated interiors with spacious layouts and ample storage.
10 Units Available
Torreyana
5155 S Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,082
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1120 sqft
Torreyana sits in Vegas' Spring Valley neighborhood, just between 1-15 and 215 Beltway. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, refrigerators and ceiling fans. This is a pet-friendly community with two on-site pools.
16 Units Available
Tower at Tropicana
6575 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1050 sqft
Tower at Tropicana Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada has all the amenities of today's lifestyle including luxurious mature landscaping with swimming pools, outdoor spa, and a two story fitness center all in a private gated community located minutes
5 Units Available
Noble Park Apartments
5353 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Controlled-access community with concierge and swimming pool. Resident lounge with free cappuccino. Spacious apartments have vaulted ceilings and gas fireplaces. Community is close to Spring Oaks Shopping Center.
18 Units Available
Vida
5060 W Hacienda Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1001 sqft
This recently renovated community is near I-15 and the Strip. On-site pool, courtyard, business center, hot tub and gym. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, full kitchens and faux wood flooring.
11 Units Available
Hidden Cove
3335 Hauck St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1035 sqft
Offering resort-style rental living within the heart of Las Vegas. We are located just minutes from the Las Vegas strip, major expressways and fantastic shopping and dining.
7 Units Available
Gloria Park Villas
3625 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$987
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1200 sqft
Gloria Park Villas Apartments have all the amenities of today's lifestyle including mature landscaping with swimming pools, outdoor spa, and fitness center all in a private gated community located minutes from the famous Las Vegas strip.
11 Units Available
Bridges on Topicana
6255 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$969
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridges on Tropicana provides the best in comfort and convenience. If you are looking for a convenient, comfortable and enjoyable apartment community in Las Vegas you will find Bridges on Tropicana is the perfect place to call home.
7 Units Available
The Edmond at Hacienda
5280 W Hacienda Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,045
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1200 sqft
Gorgeous Las Vegas one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Units feature big kitchens, in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and two resort-style pools.
12 Units Available
Twain Estates
3651 Arville Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$680
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
991 sqft
WELCOME TO TWAIN ESTATES\nTwain Estates is located in the heart of Las Vegas, minutes away from the strip. Relax in the refreshing pool or stop by the clubhouse for access to our business and fitness center.
4 Units Available
Sequoia Meadows Apartments
5301 W Pioneer Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Chinatown Center and Desert Crossing make shopping and dining a cinch in this community. Apartments are cable-ready and feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to covered parking, swimming pool and fitness center.
5 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3851 Wynn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
895 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ picnic area, night patrol, pool, spa and covered assigned parking. Apartments feature ceiling fan, patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and pantry. Great location close to I-15 and Madame Tussauds.