accessible apartments
69 Accessible Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Rhodes Ranch
15 Units Available
Residences at the Gramercy
9265 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1424 sqft
The Gramercy Residences offer sophisticated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments near Summerlin.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Rhodes Ranch
34 Units Available
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,189
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1096 sqft
On the outskirts of Las Vegas, near Red Rock Canyon and Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas. High ceilings, home alarms, air conditioning and updated kitchens with two-tone paint.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,092
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in Spring Valley, a residential area less than 10 miles from Las Vegas. Close to the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center. 24-hour gym and swimming pool on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
9 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,012
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Rhodes Ranch
5 Units Available
Tesora
9465 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1137 sqft
Tesora is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,148
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enhance your lifestyle with luxury living at Everett Apartment Homes. This Las Vegas address is where you want to call home. Choose from several townhome-style floor plans with washer/dryer, alarm system and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rhodes Ranch
3 Units Available
Martin
6655 S Fort Apache Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1125 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with outdoor seating and patio area. Gated community with community BBQ area, free Wi-Fi and fitness center. Resort-style swimming pool with mountain views. Located close Las Vegas Strip.
Last updated May 4 at 05:43pm
Sovana
1 Unit Available
Tango Bay
7413 West Russell Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
A recently renovated, resort-style community. Homes feature a fireplace, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, grill area, and clubhouse. Green community. Pet-friendly. On-site gym available.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Valley
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Sahara
26 Units Available
Allanza at the Lakes
8600 Starboard Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$965
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1109 sqft
Experience a lifestyle of luxury and comfort waiting for you at Allanza at the Lakes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
Coronado Ranch
8 Units Available
Pinehurst Condominiums
6650 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,015
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1156 sqft
Modern residences await you at Pinehurst Condominiums Luxury Rentals. Come experience the best in condo living. Our community offers beautiful condo homes for rent in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
City View
3355 Arville St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
725 sqft
Welcome to City View Apartments! Located in the heart of Las Vegas! Our community provides the highest quality living at affordable prices. Residents have access to a pool and spa, on-site laundry facilities, and covered parking.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Valley
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
204 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,173
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
Downtown Las Vegas
25 Units Available
Stax Studio
501 South 10th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
285 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We don’t just rent apartments, we create homes! From the moment you walk through the front doors of Stax Studios you will be part of a unique community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,155
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Peccole Ranch
22 Units Available
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments in a desirable Las Vegas neighborhood. Close to the Las Vegas Strip, Boca Park and the Shops at Summerlin. Amenities include golf course, fitness center, clubhouse and business services.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
5067 Madre Mesa Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1078 sqft
We are a collection of great apartment homes with everything you want in your new apartment (and nothing you do not).
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Coronado Ranch
28 Units Available
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,097
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1101 sqft
Make your home in Vegas at Chandler Apartment Homes in Southwest Vegas. Modern apartments feature unique floor plans, high-end kitchens, and on-site amenities that include private-parking, media center, and lush outdoor living space. Pet-friendly environment.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Mira Villas
6 Units Available
Madera
2600 S Town Center Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1335 sqft
Located off West Sahara Avenue near Summerlin Centre Community Park. Community amenities include a fitness center, gated entry, and clubhouse. Residences feature high ceilings, upscale bathrooms and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Mira Villas
5 Units Available
Tuscany
725 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1395 sqft
Tuscany offers the newest and most innovative apartment homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Tuscany's beautiful location offers views of the city, the golf course, mountains, and a canyon.
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
7 Units Available
Desert Meadows
9655 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$800
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy quality living at Desert Meadows Apartments, located in Las Vegas, NV, in the upscale Silverado Ranch Community. Desert Meadows is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Desert Shores
8 Units Available
Inspire
2656 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,274
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1177 sqft
Large balconies with Las Vegas views. Chef's kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and islands. In-unit washers and dryers. State-of-the-art gym, coffee bar, on-site garages and outdoor lounge areas. Just off I-95 at W. Cheyenne Ave.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mira Villas
17 Units Available
Constellation
1350 Spruce Park Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,656
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1250 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
