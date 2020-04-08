Rent Calculator
Home
/
Spring Valley, NV
/
6756 Thalia River
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6756 Thalia River
6756 South Thalia River Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6756 South Thalia River Street, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING HOME IN DOWN TOWN SUMMERLIN WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND A LOFT. Kitchen has granite counters with a center island and updated cabinets . Travertine flooring on the first floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6756 Thalia River have any available units?
6756 Thalia River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring Valley, NV
.
What amenities does 6756 Thalia River have?
Some of 6756 Thalia River's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6756 Thalia River currently offering any rent specials?
6756 Thalia River isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6756 Thalia River pet-friendly?
No, 6756 Thalia River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring Valley
.
Does 6756 Thalia River offer parking?
Yes, 6756 Thalia River does offer parking.
Does 6756 Thalia River have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6756 Thalia River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6756 Thalia River have a pool?
No, 6756 Thalia River does not have a pool.
Does 6756 Thalia River have accessible units?
No, 6756 Thalia River does not have accessible units.
Does 6756 Thalia River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6756 Thalia River has units with dishwashers.
Does 6756 Thalia River have units with air conditioning?
No, 6756 Thalia River does not have units with air conditioning.
