Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:12 AM

St. Clair Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5pm
5450 S Fort Apache Rd · (702) 710-3606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5450 S Fort Apache Rd, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Clair Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Everything you have been searching for in quality apartment living can be yours at St. Clair Apartments! Located at the gateway to Summerlin in stunning Las Vegas, Nevada our community is a refreshing alternative to city living. Spend your weekend exploring the quaint local eateries and lounges or shopping till you drop at Downtown Summerlin or Tropicana Beltway Center, all within close reach of St. Clair. We are only 15 minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip, and if you crave outdoor adventure, the beautiful Red Rock National Conservation Area is just a short drive away with convenient access to the Las Vegas 215 Beltway. Expertly designed one and two bedroom apartments will have you feeling at home from day one. At St. Clair our contemporary, large, spacious floor plans feature a fully-equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, large walk-in closets, panoramic windows and select units include a private balcony or patio and a full-size washer and dryer. Your pets are important which is why cats and dogs are welcome in designated buildings. Inquire about our pet policy, as some breed and size restrictions may apply. When you want to relax and unwind, St. Clair has made it easy with deluxe community amenities just steps from your front door. Melt away the stress in our soothing spa, cool off with a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or entertain friends and family in our new fire pit area or our inviting clubhouse. It's all at your fingertips! Live where you love - live at St. Clair Apartments! Contact our leasing professionals

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months (Prices will vary)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Additional: Community will cover (Gas, Sewer, and Water)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Cats and dogs allowed only. Dogs have a weight limit of 15 lbs.
Parking Details: Reserved Covered Parking / Guest Parking is also Available.

