St. Clair Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Everything you have been searching for in quality apartment living can be yours at St. Clair Apartments! Located at the gateway to Summerlin in stunning Las Vegas, Nevada our community is a refreshing alternative to city living. Spend your weekend exploring the quaint local eateries and lounges or shopping till you drop at Downtown Summerlin or Tropicana Beltway Center, all within close reach of St. Clair. We are only 15 minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip, and if you crave outdoor adventure, the beautiful Red Rock National Conservation Area is just a short drive away with convenient access to the Las Vegas 215 Beltway. Expertly designed one and two bedroom apartments will have you feeling at home from day one. At St. Clair our contemporary, large, spacious floor plans feature a fully-equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, large walk-in closets, panoramic windows and select units include a private balcony or patio and a full-size washer and dryer. Your pets are important which is why cats and dogs are welcome in designated buildings. Inquire about our pet policy, as some breed and size restrictions may apply. When you want to relax and unwind, St. Clair has made it easy with deluxe community amenities just steps from your front door. Melt away the stress in our soothing spa, cool off with a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or entertain friends and family in our new fire pit area or our inviting clubhouse. It's all at your fingertips! Live where you love - live at St. Clair Apartments! Contact our leasing professionals