Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed business center carport coffee bar courtyard fire pit on-site laundry internet access lobby online portal pet friendly

Recognized as a 'Top-Rated Apartment Community' four years in a row, Vintage at The Lakes offers premier apartment home living in Las Vegas, with first class amenities, a convenient location on Sahara Ave, and a warm, experienced staff. Choose from one, two or three-bedroom floor plans, featuring full kitchens, breakfast bars, oversized closets, 9 ft. ceilings, and private patios. All floor plans are pet-friendly! Residents enjoy numerous recreation facilities, including two swimming pools, whirlpool spas, a sauna, a community clubhouse, picnic areas, a state of the art fitness center, and electric car charging. For the best in apartment home living in Las Vegas, make Vintage at The Lakes your home.