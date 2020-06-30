All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes

8321 W Sahara Ave · (702) 357-3288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8321 W Sahara Ave, Spring Valley, NV 89117
The Lakes-Country Club

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1026 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,154

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2082 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,199

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 2174 · Avail. now

$1,234

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 1172 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,234

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
internet access
lobby
online portal
pet friendly
Recognized as a 'Top-Rated Apartment Community' four years in a row, Vintage at The Lakes offers premier apartment home living in Las Vegas, with first class amenities, a convenient location on Sahara Ave, and a warm, experienced staff. Choose from one, two or three-bedroom floor plans, featuring full kitchens, breakfast bars, oversized closets, 9 ft. ceilings, and private patios. All floor plans are pet-friendly! Residents enjoy numerous recreation facilities, including two swimming pools, whirlpool spas, a sauna, a community clubhouse, picnic areas, a state of the art fitness center, and electric car charging. For the best in apartment home living in Las Vegas, make Vintage at The Lakes your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $87.50 Non-Refundable Deposit Waiver or a $300 Fully-Refundable Security Deposit. In certain cases, an additional deposit will be required.
Move-in Fees: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes have any available units?
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes has 8 units available starting at $1,154 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes have?
Some of Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
