All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 269 N Lamb Blvd #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
269 N Lamb Blvd #D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

269 N Lamb Blvd #D

269 N Lamb Blvd · (702) 894-4405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

269 N Lamb Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 269 N Lamb Blvd #D · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful & Newly Remodeled Single Family Town House - Beautiful & newly remodeled single family town house.

1038 Square footage living area with 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom.
Full interior two tone paint.
Wooden Counter top.
Carpet flooring in bedroom.
Tile flooring in living room, dinning area, kitchen & bathroom.
Nice looking kitchen with lots of newly painted vanity cabinet and major kitchen appliances including stove & refrigerator.

Schools: William K Moore Elementary, Jerome MacK Middle, Desert Pines High School.

*****SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*****

The following are requirements when submitting an application,
- Application fee $55 per applicant 18 years or older
- Proof of income
- Picture ID
- Former or current landlord reference, contact number, fax or e-mail.

Please contact our office to schedule your viewing today! 702-894-4405
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact our leasing agents:

gabriella@tpmlasvegas.com
Mrivera@tpmlasvegas.com

Like us on Facebook!
https://www.facebook.com/TPMGMT

(RLNE1997541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 N Lamb Blvd #D have any available units?
269 N Lamb Blvd #D has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 269 N Lamb Blvd #D have?
Some of 269 N Lamb Blvd #D's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 N Lamb Blvd #D currently offering any rent specials?
269 N Lamb Blvd #D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 N Lamb Blvd #D pet-friendly?
No, 269 N Lamb Blvd #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 269 N Lamb Blvd #D offer parking?
No, 269 N Lamb Blvd #D does not offer parking.
Does 269 N Lamb Blvd #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 N Lamb Blvd #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 N Lamb Blvd #D have a pool?
No, 269 N Lamb Blvd #D does not have a pool.
Does 269 N Lamb Blvd #D have accessible units?
No, 269 N Lamb Blvd #D does not have accessible units.
Does 269 N Lamb Blvd #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 269 N Lamb Blvd #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 269 N Lamb Blvd #D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spectra at 4000
4000 E Bonanza Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89110
The Wyatt
7017 S Buffalo Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Onyx Apartments
5150 Duke Ellington Way
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89139
Morningstar
3355 S Town Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Village at Desert Lakes
9155 W Desert Inn Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Gloria Park Villas
3625 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89103

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity