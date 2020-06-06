269 N Lamb Blvd #D

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Beautiful & Newly Remodeled Single Family Town House - Beautiful & newly remodeled single family town house.



1038 Square footage living area with 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom.

Full interior two tone paint.

Wooden Counter top.

Carpet flooring in bedroom.

Tile flooring in living room, dinning area, kitchen & bathroom.

Nice looking kitchen with lots of newly painted vanity cabinet and major kitchen appliances including stove & refrigerator.



Schools: William K Moore Elementary, Jerome MacK Middle, Desert Pines High School.



*****SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*****



The following are requirements when submitting an application,

- Application fee $55 per applicant 18 years or older

- Proof of income

- Picture ID

- Former or current landlord reference, contact number, fax or e-mail.



Please contact our office to schedule your viewing today! 702-894-4405

Contact our leasing agents:



gabriella@tpmlasvegas.com

Mrivera@tpmlasvegas.com



(RLNE1997541)