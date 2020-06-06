269 N Lamb Blvd #D

Amenities
Beautiful & Newly Remodeled Single Family Town House - Beautiful & newly remodeled single family town house.
1038 Square footage living area with 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom.
Full interior two tone paint.
Wooden Counter top.
Carpet flooring in bedroom.
Tile flooring in living room, dinning area, kitchen & bathroom.
Nice looking kitchen with lots of newly painted vanity cabinet and major kitchen appliances including stove & refrigerator.
Schools: William K Moore Elementary, Jerome MacK Middle, Desert Pines High School.
*****SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*****
The following are requirements when submitting an application,
- Application fee $55 per applicant 18 years or older
- Proof of income
- Picture ID
- Former or current landlord reference, contact number, fax or e-mail.

