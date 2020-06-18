230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202.

Amenities
NORTHWEST 2nd FLOOR UNIT LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY & MINUTES FROM SHOPPING AND FREEWAY!! - NORTHWEST 2nd FLOOR UNIT LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY & MINUTES FROM SHOPPING AND FREEWAY!!Custom paint & multiple upgrades in kitchen & baths. Cute 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor unit. Spacious living area w/cozy fireplace, separate dining off kitchen. Nice size master w/walk-in closet, tub/shower combo. All appliances include. Amenities:2 pools,spa, exercise room & BBQ areas.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5488525)