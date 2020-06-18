All apartments in Las Vegas
230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:31 AM

230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202

230 Mission Catalina Lane · (702) 434-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 Mission Catalina Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
NORTHWEST 2nd FLOOR UNIT LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY & MINUTES FROM SHOPPING AND FREEWAY!! - NORTHWEST 2nd FLOOR UNIT LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY & MINUTES FROM SHOPPING AND FREEWAY!!Custom paint & multiple upgrades in kitchen & baths. Cute 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor unit. Spacious living area w/cozy fireplace, separate dining off kitchen. Nice size master w/walk-in closet, tub/shower combo. All appliances include. Amenities:2 pools,spa, exercise room & BBQ areas.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5488525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 have any available units?
230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 have?
Some of 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 currently offering any rent specials?
230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 pet-friendly?
No, 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 offer parking?
No, 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 does not offer parking.
Does 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 have a pool?
Yes, 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 has a pool.
Does 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 have accessible units?
No, 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Mission Catalina Ln. #202 does not have units with dishwashers.

