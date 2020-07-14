The Neon Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub garbage disposal oven recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill internet access key fob access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments community garden e-payments guest parking nest technology online portal

Boutique & Unique, The Neon is a 44 unit sustainable community located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, just steps away from vintage shopping, intimate gourmet restaurants, funky bars, and trendy nightlife. You’ll love the amenities such as The Garden, a comfortable area to connect with your neighbors and the party-ready BBQ area for all your entertaining needs. Get your flow in one of our weekly yoga classes and enjoy living in a quiet sanctuary just minutes from the bustling nightlife of Vegas. Enjoy our beautiful courtyard designed by BunnyFish studios. There’s no better place to have your morning coffee or evening cocktail. Have fun enjoying our community at The Neon and discover why Downtown Las Vegas is the place to be.