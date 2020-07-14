The Neon Apartments.

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55/Adult
Deposit: $1000 or $175 Surety Bond based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Monthly RUBS (Water Sewer, Trash) Included plus Power up to $100 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: (1) $350, (2) $500
limit: 2
rent: (1) $30, (2) $50
restrictions: Weight Restrictions Apply. Call for details.