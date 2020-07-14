All apartments in Las Vegas
The Neon Apartments.
The Neon Apartments

505 Desert Lane · (501) 214-7485
Location

505 Desert Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89106
Rancho Oakey

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501-15 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Neon Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
nest technology
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
guest parking
nest technology
online portal
Boutique & Unique, The Neon is a 44 unit sustainable community located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, just steps away from vintage shopping, intimate gourmet restaurants, funky bars, and trendy nightlife. You’ll love the amenities such as The Garden, a comfortable area to connect with your neighbors and the party-ready BBQ area for all your entertaining needs. Get your flow in one of our weekly yoga classes and enjoy living in a quiet sanctuary just minutes from the bustling nightlife of Vegas. Enjoy our beautiful courtyard designed by BunnyFish studios. There’s no better place to have your morning coffee or evening cocktail. Have fun enjoying our community at The Neon and discover why Downtown Las Vegas is the place to be.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55/Adult
Deposit: $1000 or $175 Surety Bond based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Monthly RUBS (Water Sewer, Trash) Included plus Power up to $100 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: (1) $350, (2) $500
limit: 2
rent: (1) $30, (2) $50
restrictions: Weight Restrictions Apply. Call for details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot/Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Neon Apartments have any available units?
The Neon Apartments has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Neon Apartments have?
Some of The Neon Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, nest technology, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Neon Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Neon Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Neon Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Neon Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Neon Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Neon Apartments offers parking.
Does The Neon Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Neon Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Neon Apartments have a pool?
No, The Neon Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Neon Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Neon Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Neon Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Neon Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

