Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Esplanade

8777 W Maule Ave · (702) 500-0981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8777 W Maule Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1137 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 1125 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 941 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2074 · Avail. now

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Unit 3066 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

Unit 2008 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2172 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1713 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Esplanade.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
concierge
UPGRADE your lifestyle with Esplanade Condominium Rentals located in the Rhodes Ranch area. Choose your favorite residence from nine unique floor plans. Our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, ranging from 941-1,713 sq. ft., are the LARGEST in the area. Immediate freeway access is always a PLUS! Our floor plans are airy and elegant, featuring full-size washers and dryers, large walk-in closets, garden tubs, and microwaves in every apartment home. One and two car attached garages, built-in desks, wood-burning fireplaces and vaulted ceilings are featured in select apartment homes. Beautifully landscaped grounds and first-class amenities include a heated swimming pool with spa, BBQ area, controlled gated entry, clubhouse with WiFi media lounge, cappuccino/espresso coffee bar, fitness center and business center. Esplanade is close to The Strip, McCarran Airport, first-class golfing, dining, and shopping. Our professional staff is here to help you find a nice place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $250 (1 bedroom), $275 (2 bedroom), $325 (3 bedroom)
Additional: water/sewer/trash: $50/month (1 bedroom), $65/month (2 bedroom), $75/month (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Esplanade have any available units?
Esplanade has 6 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Esplanade have?
Some of Esplanade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
Esplanade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Esplanade pet-friendly?
Yes, Esplanade is pet friendly.
Does Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, Esplanade offers parking.
Does Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Esplanade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Esplanade have a pool?
Yes, Esplanade has a pool.
Does Esplanade have accessible units?
Yes, Esplanade has accessible units.
Does Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Esplanade has units with dishwashers.
