Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly concierge

UPGRADE your lifestyle with Esplanade Condominium Rentals located in the Rhodes Ranch area. Choose your favorite residence from nine unique floor plans. Our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, ranging from 941-1,713 sq. ft., are the LARGEST in the area. Immediate freeway access is always a PLUS! Our floor plans are airy and elegant, featuring full-size washers and dryers, large walk-in closets, garden tubs, and microwaves in every apartment home. One and two car attached garages, built-in desks, wood-burning fireplaces and vaulted ceilings are featured in select apartment homes. Beautifully landscaped grounds and first-class amenities include a heated swimming pool with spa, BBQ area, controlled gated entry, clubhouse with WiFi media lounge, cappuccino/espresso coffee bar, fitness center and business center. Esplanade is close to The Strip, McCarran Airport, first-class golfing, dining, and shopping. Our professional staff is here to help you find a nice place to call home!