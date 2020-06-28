All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6637 Evanton Loch Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6637 Evanton Loch Road
Last updated December 5 2019 at 6:24 PM

6637 Evanton Loch Road

6637 Evanton Loch · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6637 Evanton Loch, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6637 Evanton Loch Road have any available units?
6637 Evanton Loch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6637 Evanton Loch Road currently offering any rent specials?
6637 Evanton Loch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6637 Evanton Loch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6637 Evanton Loch Road is pet friendly.
Does 6637 Evanton Loch Road offer parking?
Yes, 6637 Evanton Loch Road offers parking.
Does 6637 Evanton Loch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6637 Evanton Loch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6637 Evanton Loch Road have a pool?
Yes, 6637 Evanton Loch Road has a pool.
Does 6637 Evanton Loch Road have accessible units?
No, 6637 Evanton Loch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6637 Evanton Loch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6637 Evanton Loch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6637 Evanton Loch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6637 Evanton Loch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte