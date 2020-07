Amenities

The Village at Commonwealth is located in Plaza Midwood and offers unique Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in two, distinct Phases. This next generation community offers a variety of walk up style homes, urban flats and row houses with several unique interior packages to fit your lifestyle. Community amenities include two refreshing pools, indoor spa, two fitness centers, doggie daycare, spa, pet park and grooming services, along with a beer garden and on-site Barista serving up coffee drinks in a private two-story luxury clubroom. Apartment homes come standard with granite countertops, tiled backsplashes, Roman soaking tubs, walk-in closets and perfect views of Plaza Midwood. With a Walk Score of 54 and Central Avenue right outside your front door, convenience has never looked better. Veteran's Park is .2 miles from Village at Commonwealth and offers basketball courts, tennis courts, splash pads and so much more. Welcome to the Village at Commonwealth Phase I and Phase II, ...