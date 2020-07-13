Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym green community 24hr maintenance accessible elevator parking business center e-payments internet access key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Perfectly placed across from the Park Road Shopping Center, Park at Drexel is a stunning, boutique apartment development. Boasting studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes which feature chef inspired kitchens, luxury plank flooring and modern designer lighting throughout. Residents will enjoy many walkable amenities including the popular Montford Drive corridor, the iconic, recently-renovated Park Road Shopping Center and the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Picture a short walk to Harris Teeter for groceries, to Montford Drive for dinner and drinks with friends and to Little Sugar Creek Greenway for an exhilarating walk or bike ride. Get in a quick workout in the new, 24-hour fitness center. If you're looking for a unique, modern apartment in a vibrant and walkable neighborhood, look no further than Park at Drexel.