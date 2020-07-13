All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 PM

Park at Drexel

Open Now until 6pm
4310 Park Rd · (704) 245-6753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
GIVE US A CALL TO FIND OUT HOW YOU CAN RECEIVE ONE MONTH FREE!
Location

4310 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,132

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Drexel.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
green community
24hr maintenance
accessible
elevator
parking
business center
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Perfectly placed across from the Park Road Shopping Center, Park at Drexel is a stunning, boutique apartment development. Boasting studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes which feature chef inspired kitchens, luxury plank flooring and modern designer lighting throughout. Residents will enjoy many walkable amenities including the popular Montford Drive corridor, the iconic, recently-renovated Park Road Shopping Center and the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Picture a short walk to Harris Teeter for groceries, to Montford Drive for dinner and drinks with friends and to Little Sugar Creek Greenway for an exhilarating walk or bike ride. Get in a quick workout in the new, 24-hour fitness center. If you're looking for a unique, modern apartment in a vibrant and walkable neighborhood, look no further than Park at Drexel.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $400 non-refundable admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office regarding our parking policy. Free space parking.
Storage Details: Outside on the balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at Drexel have any available units?
Park at Drexel has 5 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Park at Drexel have?
Some of Park at Drexel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Drexel currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Drexel is offering the following rent specials: GIVE US A CALL TO FIND OUT HOW YOU CAN RECEIVE ONE MONTH FREE!
Is Park at Drexel pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Drexel is pet friendly.
Does Park at Drexel offer parking?
Yes, Park at Drexel offers parking.
Does Park at Drexel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park at Drexel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Drexel have a pool?
No, Park at Drexel does not have a pool.
Does Park at Drexel have accessible units?
Yes, Park at Drexel has accessible units.
Does Park at Drexel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at Drexel has units with dishwashers.
