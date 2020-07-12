Apartment List
/
NC
/
charlotte
/
dixie berryhill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:55 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Dixie - Berryhill, Charlotte, NC

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
13 Units Available
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1388 sqft
Summer Splash in Solis Keltonwood! Receive up to 1 month Free + Waived Administrative Fee! Contact us Today to schedule an in-person or Self-Guided Tour!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield Estates
3714 Walkers Cove Trail, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$999
(RLNE5770553)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10631 Bedlington Road
10631 Bedlington Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2536 sqft
Berewick - Beautiful home with many upgrades. Located in desirable Berewick! Community pool, granite countertops in kitchen, formal living room plus a large family room with fireplace. Trey ceiling in large master bedroom. Large master closet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
5658 Stonewells Drive
5658 Stonewells Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1611 sqft
This beautiful & spacious 3bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhome boasts an open floor plan layout with 1 car garage. Loaded with pristine amenities that won't let you down.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
10442 Chelsea Bay Drive
10442 Chelsea Bay Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2274 sqft
Live right by Lake Wylie with a Charlotte address! This 3 bedroom RANCH home features over 2200 heated sq ft all on one level! Situated in a quaint community called Windward Cove, this beautiful property has a HUGE bonus room that could be mades

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
5644 Tipperlinn Way
5644 Tipperlinn Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1680 sqft
Awesome Townhouse in Berewick neighborhood with tons of Amenities! Clubhouse with Fitness center, pond, Playground, Volleyball, Recreational area & Walking Trails.

1 of 17

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
10019 Shetland Ln
10019 Shetland Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2272 sqft
10019 Shetland Lane, Charlotte; This gorgeous split plan home is in the beautiful Berewick Community. This ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Dixie - Berryhill

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:03am
1 Unit Available
4235 Amherst Villa Ct
4235 Amherst Villa Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1350 sqft
This quaint, affordable 3-bedroom town home with a 1-car garage is located in the desirable Steele Creek area! The kitchen has a pantry and a tiered breakfast bar with room for seating, and is open to the family room with a fireplace and TV niche.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
8821 Gerren Court
8821 Gerren Court, Mecklenburg County, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Welcome Home! This 3 Bed, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
812 Brook St
812 Brook Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Charming Bungalow in Belmont - Property Id: 253372 DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to live in a Beautiful Mill House in the heart of Belmont. This home is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath.
Results within 5 miles of Dixie - Berryhill
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
30 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
13 Units Available
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-77, Queens University of Charlotte and Carolinas Medical Center. Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
$
26 Units Available
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1294 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
5 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,093
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,161
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1203 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
$
20 Units Available
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1470 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
Gorgeous, upgraded apartments near the Charlotte Coliseum district with easy access to high tech companies and nightlife. Modern kitchens, attractive floor plans and open-concept living rooms with premium finishes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,042
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
39 Units Available
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1262 sqft
The Palmer Apartment Homes provide you with convenience and community.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
16 Units Available
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,107
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
21 Units Available
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1302 sqft
Within walking distance to some of Ayrsley's finest shops, move theaters and restaurants. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with espresso cabinets, granite-style counters and stainless finish appliances. High-speed internet and cable TV available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1255 sqft
Units offer residents laundry, extra storage, patio or balcony. Community features pool, tennis court, car wash area and gym. Located in Charlotte, NC, just minutes away from world-class shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1307 sqft
Tyvola Centre Apartment Homes, conveniently located near I77 in Charlotte, NC, is designed for those who appreciate the difference between living and living well.
Dixie - Berryhill
Neighborhood Guide
Finding a Place to Live

High demand: Demand is high for home rentals in this area. Dixie-Berryhill has a high homeownership rate, which means that the apartment rental options are minimal in the area. If you have your heart set on living in this neighborhood, you'd better begin your search several months before you plan to move.

High costs: Because of the high demand for Dixie-Berryhill rental condos, homes and even furnished apartments in this neighborhood, it's gonna cost you a pretty penny to live in this area. Be sure that your credit is squeaky clean and be prepared to prove that you make enough money to afford your fancy new digs.

###Dixie-Berryhill Neighborhood Plans

The Dixie-Berryhill neighborhood is different from most of the other areas in the city. Even with its decidedly rural feel, it is adjacent to the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, which is undergoing huge growth. Next year, a new intermodal transportation center is opening at the airport, which will spread growth everywhere around it. Already, the city of Charlotte is planning for the transitions here and in other areas with its master plan.

Plans for the Dixie-Berryhill area have been hotly debated; residents want to retain the rural feel and historic charm of the neighborhood. Those plans call for mixed use development along major corridors -- Wilkinson Boulevard, I-485 and Sam Wilson Road, with multi-unit property is proposed for the area between Amos Smith Road and Sam Wilson Road, and lower intensity building development west of Sam Wilson and Amos Smith Roads. These areas would allow four dwelling units per acre, and west of Moores Chapel and Amos Smith Road, five dwelling units per acre will be allowed. Additionally, a 140-acre park will be carved out south of Wilkinson Boulevard; this will provide the public access to the lake and Catawba River, and allow for a public conference center.

Life in Dixie-Berryhill

Getting around: Most people in Dixie-Berryhill drive to and from work and most other places, and traffic in the neighborhood and around Charlotte in general can be an absolute nightmare. There is public transportation available, but often the commuting distances make it unfeasible to use. Living in the Dixie-Berryhill area does help somewhat by cutting down on commuting times, as it will give you easy access to I-85 and the loop.

Leisure time: People in Dixie-Berryhill have scores of recreational activities available to them within a short drive -- dozens of museums and theaters, as well as many special events and festivals. Additionally, outdoor activities abound in the area and Charlotte Bobcats NBA games or Carolina Panthers games will keep sports fans happy.

Weather: Overall, the weather is mild; the warmest month is July, when average temperatures hover in the high 80s. The coldest month is usually January with average lows of 30 degrees. August sees lots of rain.

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCBelmont, NCPineville, NCRanlo, NCClover, SCWeddington, NCStallings, NC
Waxhaw, NCKannapolis, NCDenver, NCHarrisburg, NCLincolnton, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCCherryville, NCNewton, NCShelby, NCChester, SCLocust, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Olde WhitehallFourth WardYorkmount
DilworthMadison ParkBrown Road
Starmount ForestThe South End

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College