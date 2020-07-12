116 Apartments for rent in Dixie - Berryhill, Charlotte, NC

High demand: Demand is high for home rentals in this area. Dixie-Berryhill has a high homeownership rate, which means that the apartment rental options are minimal in the area. If you have your heart set on living in this neighborhood, you'd better begin your search several months before you plan to move.

High costs: Because of the high demand for Dixie-Berryhill rental condos, homes and even furnished apartments in this neighborhood, it's gonna cost you a pretty penny to live in this area. Be sure that your credit is squeaky clean and be prepared to prove that you make enough money to afford your fancy new digs.

###Dixie-Berryhill Neighborhood Plans

The Dixie-Berryhill neighborhood is different from most of the other areas in the city. Even with its decidedly rural feel, it is adjacent to the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, which is undergoing huge growth. Next year, a new intermodal transportation center is opening at the airport, which will spread growth everywhere around it. Already, the city of Charlotte is planning for the transitions here and in other areas with its master plan.

Plans for the Dixie-Berryhill area have been hotly debated; residents want to retain the rural feel and historic charm of the neighborhood. Those plans call for mixed use development along major corridors -- Wilkinson Boulevard, I-485 and Sam Wilson Road, with multi-unit property is proposed for the area between Amos Smith Road and Sam Wilson Road, and lower intensity building development west of Sam Wilson and Amos Smith Roads. These areas would allow four dwelling units per acre, and west of Moores Chapel and Amos Smith Road, five dwelling units per acre will be allowed. Additionally, a 140-acre park will be carved out south of Wilkinson Boulevard; this will provide the public access to the lake and Catawba River, and allow for a public conference center.