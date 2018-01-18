Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
600 Hawthorne Lane
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
600 Hawthorne Lane
600 Hawthorne Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
600 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 600 Hawthorne Lane have any available units?
600 Hawthorne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 600 Hawthorne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
600 Hawthorne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Hawthorne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 600 Hawthorne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 600 Hawthorne Lane offer parking?
No, 600 Hawthorne Lane does not offer parking.
Does 600 Hawthorne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Hawthorne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Hawthorne Lane have a pool?
No, 600 Hawthorne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 600 Hawthorne Lane have accessible units?
No, 600 Hawthorne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Hawthorne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Hawthorne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Hawthorne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Hawthorne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
