Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park pool accessible garage parking gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill coffee bar e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access

Look no further for great apartment home living in Charlotte, North Carolina, because you've found it at Mallard Glen and Adams Place. Our apartment homes are just minutes away from Highway 85 making your commute throughout Charlotte a breeze. You will enjoy being near all your favorite restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues. If convenience is an important factor in your life, then you have come to the right place.