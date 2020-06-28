Mallard Glen.

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: utility package $160-$240
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Chubby pets encouraged - No weight limit. Rescue is our favorite Breed - Ask about our discounted prices.
Parking Details: Open lot.