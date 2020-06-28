All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Mallard Glen

2002 Laysan Teal Ln · (704) 741-7107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2002 Laysan Teal Ln, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10210305 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2320-208 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1324 sqft

Unit 9530-108 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1324 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mallard Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
pool
accessible
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
Look no further for great apartment home living in Charlotte, North Carolina, because you've found it at Mallard Glen and Adams Place. Our apartment homes are just minutes away from Highway 85 making your commute throughout Charlotte a breeze. You will enjoy being near all your favorite restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues. If convenience is an important factor in your life, then you have come to the right place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: utility package $160-$240
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Chubby pets encouraged - No weight limit. Rescue is our favorite Breed - Ask about our discounted prices.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mallard Glen have any available units?
Mallard Glen has 3 units available starting at $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Mallard Glen have?
Some of Mallard Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mallard Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Mallard Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mallard Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Mallard Glen is pet friendly.
Does Mallard Glen offer parking?
Yes, Mallard Glen offers parking.
Does Mallard Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mallard Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mallard Glen have a pool?
Yes, Mallard Glen has a pool.
Does Mallard Glen have accessible units?
Yes, Mallard Glen has accessible units.
Does Mallard Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mallard Glen has units with dishwashers.

