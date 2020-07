Amenities

in unit laundry golf room wine room patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym game room parking pool sauna yoga garage 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car charging coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park golf room guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet wine room

With modern studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, Providence Row offers in-home custom built features and spacious living. Every home comes complete with stunning features like hardwood-style flooring, spacious California closets, and your own built-in wine storage to keep you freshly stocked at all times. Your modern kitchen features solid and attractive Vicostone quartz countertops, and budding chefs will appreciate the well-appointed kitchens equipped with sleek stainless-steel appliances. The luxuries don't end inside your home. At Providence Row, we have one of the largest community amenity spaces in Charlotte, NC, all within a perfectly placed location between the SouthPark and Myers Park neighborhoods and a community zoned for top rated public schools. Your effortless lifestyle starts here!