Apartment List
/
NC
/
charlotte
/
elizabeth
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM

383 Apartments for rent in Elizabeth, Charlotte, NC

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
22 Units Available
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,214
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1029 sqft
Stylish apartments with top-quality finishes, open layouts and gourmet kitchens. Community includes a yoga studio, courtyard and conference room. Close to I-277. Near American Legion Memorial Stadium.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
23 Units Available
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,235
777 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,034
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1195 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free, eco-friendly apartments. Luxury-style, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in-home laundry. Enjoy 24-hour gym, game room, media room, business center, and pool. Pet-friendly, near Uptown Charlotte and NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,212
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1234 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments near major employers, dining, shopping, public transit and US-74. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, business center.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
49 Units Available
Museum Tower
525 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,510
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1426 sqft
Luxury apartments feature modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash. Community has 24-hour concierge service, outdoor fireplace and grill, and business hub. Prime uptown location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
The Langston
1925 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,238
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1143 sqft
Centrally located for walkable convenience, these apartments offer modern kitchens, espresso cabinets, plank flooring, designer lighting packages, vaulted ceilings, wood blinds, and pet-friendly accommodations. The community offers online rent payments and a rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Located near two dozen restaurants and shops. A smaller community with a natural surrounding. Modern interiors with ample storage, stacked washer and dryer in-unit, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Located in a historic neighborhood near dining and shops. Beautiful landscaping. Great views. Near 19 acres of walking trails. Spacious interiors with newer appliances and in-unit washer and dryer. Pet welcome.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1823 E. 5th st - 6
1823 East 5th Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
This second floor unit has a great floor plan. Large closets make storage an ease. The kitchen has a breakfast room attached making it a great dining area. The balcony is large and makes for a great outdoor space.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
333 Circle Avenue
333 Circle Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1030 sqft
Fabulous 2 BR, 2.5 BT Eastover condo. Move-in condition! Open floor plan. Granite countertops in kitchen. Bedrooms with custom closets. Walk to shops, restaurants, movies. Prime location! Relax on your private balcony. Water included in rent price.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2512 Weddington Avenue
2512 Weddington Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1216 sqft
Call community directly mention MLS marketing to receive special if any 704-372-7844. Of all the scenes in one's lifetime, the parts where luxury and style come together in a singular time and place are truly extraordinary.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
224 S Laurel Ave
224 South Laurel Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1313 sqft
Self-Tour -ELIZABETH - Townhouse - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom - No Pets - This beautiful townhouse located in the heart of Elizabeth is calling your name! Private parking in the back,, shared entrance with neighboring unit (226). Private patio.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
447 Beaumont Avenue
447 Beaumont Ave, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2417 sqft
Enjoy single family residence size and comfort with the modern-day conveniences of urban living in this private community. Each distinctive home is hand-crafted with an elevated design to capture center-city skyline views.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2509 Vail Avenue
2509 Vail Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Near uptown yet quiet location! Superb quiet unit in close-in location nestled among mature landscaping and trees in the historically significant Elizabeth neighborhood.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2427 Vail Avenue
2427 Vail Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
935 sqft
Lovely complex in Elizabeth neighborhood called The Grove offers tranquil units with pool, fitness center, club house and terrace with grill and fire pit.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
212 N Laurel Avenue
212 North Laurel Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
928 sqft
Location Location Location. N Laurel. Close to uptown Charlotte and hospitals. End Unit. Courtyard. Note: Unit needs TLC; unit not updated. Seller is willing to do owner financing with acceptable terms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
428 Hawthorne Lane
428 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
474 sqft
Amazing studio apartment in Elizabeth! Live seconds to dining, shopping, Uptown and so much more! These fully renovated bungalow suites feature soaring ceilings, amazing finishes, original hardwoods and the charm of yesteryear but all the modern

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2518 Cranbrook Lane Unit #1
2518 Cranbrook Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
659 sqft
The Villages of Eastover Glen - Fantastic condo, great location! Open kitchen and living space. Granite counters, stainless appliances. Bedroom with wood-look laminate floors. Balcony. Neighborhood has pool and clubhouse! (RLNE4946243)
Results within 1 mile of Elizabeth
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1751 sqft
On-site amenities include a grilling area and an outdoor lounge. Units feature 9-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens with built-in microwaves. Located near Randolph Road Park and the Mint Museum with access to I-77 and I-277.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
66 Units Available
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,145
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,207
1312 sqft
Located close to the Uptown area, this development offers a variety of high-rise units and floorplans. Amenities include 10' ceilings, subway tile backsplashes and base cabinets.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
56 Units Available
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1203 sqft
The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
28 Units Available
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1374 sqft
Eastover Ridge is a community perfectly placed in the center of Eastover nearby Charlotte's premium neighborhoods such as Cotswold and South Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
$
73 Units Available
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,085
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1065 sqft
Homes with programmable thermostats, 10-foot ceilings and kitchen islands in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a fitness center, among other amenities. Less than 10 minutes from uptown Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
$
33 Units Available
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,020
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1079 sqft
Newly renovated studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments mix historic architecture with contemporary lifestyle. Modern, open kitchen, 8-foot windows, patio with city view. Walk to Uptown restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Easy access to Brookshire Freeway East.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
63 Units Available
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,290
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1145 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Elizabeth
Neighborhood Guide
Finding an Apartment in Elizabeth, Charlotte, NC

Have a Master Plan

It goes without saying that you'll need to draw up a map of the goals you wish to achieve during your search for a rental apartment in Elizabeth. Individual needs differ from person to person, and some people might require apartment homes, while others might need furnished apartments or condo homes in Elizabeth. The purpose of a plan is to list the things you want in your rental home, including the type of rental housing you are searching for, to help expedite the process of finding the perfect place to suit your requirements.

Call Ahead

You don't have to wait until you are actually in Elizabeth before you begin the process of finding an apartment. The beauty of the digital age is that you can view pictures of available housing units from reputable online portals and contact the leasing office of rental management to learn more information about the amenities and rules. These benefits allow you to concentrate on narrowing down the most suitable places within your budget.

Inspect the Property and Neighborhood

Before you sign the lease agreement, visit the property to conduct an inspection of the rental unit and the neighborhood. Some things to watch out for might include the condition of the appliances and property, availability of parking space, and nearness to areas of interest, such as schools, workplaces, recreational spots, and shops. All of these things will determine the value you will derive when you eventually move into the residence.

Security Deposit

Just like other rental managements, some landlords or leasing offices will ask for a security deposit as part of the conditions for moving into the apartment. The specifics of this demand, including the amount, will depend on the particular landlord. Most landlords will also conduct a background check before they accept your application to find out your rental history, criminal history, and your credit score. If your credit is bad, you might need to get someone to cosign with you as part of your application. Some leasing offices might demand that the disposable income of your consignee must be at least three times the monthly rent, or any other amount they specify. In order to improve your chances of getting an apartment, you might also need to get letters of recommendation from your employer, or even from your former landlord. As always, the requirements differ among each rental management company, making it imperative that you find out what you will need ahead of time.

Neighborhoods in Elizabeth, Charlotte, NC

Elizabeth is a neighborhood in Charlotte, NC, and is quite small. The main part of town is Elizabeth Avenue, located near the center of Elizabeth. Neighboring Myers Park is considered the most influential neighborhood in Charlotte. Due to the fact that Elizabeth is a historic town, you will find a lot of residential property in the form of bungalow homes, ranging from the very small to the truly stately and newer condominiums to townhomes. The apartments you're looking for in Elizabeth might be in more compact, stand-alone units, or in larger gated communities. It all depends on what you are looking for, since there is something to suit every taste and budget here. One of Elizabeth's claims to fame is Independence Park, the very first public park in Charlotte. Like the park, the historic willow oak trees also add to the beauty and character of the neighborhoods.

Business

One of the first things new visitors notice when they come to Elizabeth is the closeness of businesses to homes. This fact is all part of the peculiar charm of the neighborhood. Also, Elizabeth is home to the two top hospitals in Charlotte, Mercy, and Presbyterian. You will also find a sizable number of local businesses and restaurants in this area.

Entertainment

Elizabeth is noted for its lively shopping, entertainment, and active nightlife. The Central Piedmont Community College hosts fun events in its theater building, and Cajun Queen is where everyone goes to enjoy delicious Cajun cuisine, where you can find their famous house jazz band performing. Those who appreciate history will enjoy the ambiance of this refurbished turn-of-the-century home, and their authentic interior decor. Philosopher's Stone Tavern is a restaurant that has something for everyone, ranging from families with young ones to corporate types. One of the distinctions of this particular restaurant is that it not only caters to the lunch and dinner crowd, but also those seeking some fun and relaxation much later.

No matter your budget or preference in rental housing, Elizabeth offers it all, from the old to the modern, and the historic and quaint to the new. We wish you luck in your search for an apartment in Elizabeth, Charlotte, NC.

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCStallings, NCPineville, NCHarrisburg, NCWeddington, NCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NC
Monroe, NCWaxhaw, NCRanlo, NCDenver, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCLocust, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NCChester, SCShelby, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

East ForestHidden ValleyFourth Ward
Myers ParkFoxcroftDilworth
Madison ParkNorth Sharon Amity

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College