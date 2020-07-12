383 Apartments for rent in Elizabeth, Charlotte, NC
Have a Master Plan
It goes without saying that you'll need to draw up a map of the goals you wish to achieve during your search for a rental apartment in Elizabeth. Individual needs differ from person to person, and some people might require apartment homes, while others might need furnished apartments or condo homes in Elizabeth. The purpose of a plan is to list the things you want in your rental home, including the type of rental housing you are searching for, to help expedite the process of finding the perfect place to suit your requirements.
Call Ahead
You don't have to wait until you are actually in Elizabeth before you begin the process of finding an apartment. The beauty of the digital age is that you can view pictures of available housing units from reputable online portals and contact the leasing office of rental management to learn more information about the amenities and rules. These benefits allow you to concentrate on narrowing down the most suitable places within your budget.
Inspect the Property and Neighborhood
Before you sign the lease agreement, visit the property to conduct an inspection of the rental unit and the neighborhood. Some things to watch out for might include the condition of the appliances and property, availability of parking space, and nearness to areas of interest, such as schools, workplaces, recreational spots, and shops. All of these things will determine the value you will derive when you eventually move into the residence.
Security Deposit
Just like other rental managements, some landlords or leasing offices will ask for a security deposit as part of the conditions for moving into the apartment. The specifics of this demand, including the amount, will depend on the particular landlord. Most landlords will also conduct a background check before they accept your application to find out your rental history, criminal history, and your credit score. If your credit is bad, you might need to get someone to cosign with you as part of your application. Some leasing offices might demand that the disposable income of your consignee must be at least three times the monthly rent, or any other amount they specify. In order to improve your chances of getting an apartment, you might also need to get letters of recommendation from your employer, or even from your former landlord. As always, the requirements differ among each rental management company, making it imperative that you find out what you will need ahead of time.
Elizabeth is a neighborhood in Charlotte, NC, and is quite small. The main part of town is Elizabeth Avenue, located near the center of Elizabeth. Neighboring Myers Park is considered the most influential neighborhood in Charlotte. Due to the fact that Elizabeth is a historic town, you will find a lot of residential property in the form of bungalow homes, ranging from the very small to the truly stately and newer condominiums to townhomes. The apartments you're looking for in Elizabeth might be in more compact, stand-alone units, or in larger gated communities. It all depends on what you are looking for, since there is something to suit every taste and budget here. One of Elizabeth's claims to fame is Independence Park, the very first public park in Charlotte. Like the park, the historic willow oak trees also add to the beauty and character of the neighborhoods.
Business
One of the first things new visitors notice when they come to Elizabeth is the closeness of businesses to homes. This fact is all part of the peculiar charm of the neighborhood. Also, Elizabeth is home to the two top hospitals in Charlotte, Mercy, and Presbyterian. You will also find a sizable number of local businesses and restaurants in this area.
Entertainment
Elizabeth is noted for its lively shopping, entertainment, and active nightlife. The Central Piedmont Community College hosts fun events in its theater building, and Cajun Queen is where everyone goes to enjoy delicious Cajun cuisine, where you can find their famous house jazz band performing. Those who appreciate history will enjoy the ambiance of this refurbished turn-of-the-century home, and their authentic interior decor. Philosopher's Stone Tavern is a restaurant that has something for everyone, ranging from families with young ones to corporate types. One of the distinctions of this particular restaurant is that it not only caters to the lunch and dinner crowd, but also those seeking some fun and relaxation much later.
No matter your budget or preference in rental housing, Elizabeth offers it all, from the old to the modern, and the historic and quaint to the new. We wish you luck in your search for an apartment in Elizabeth, Charlotte, NC.