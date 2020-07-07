5940 Florence Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed/1 bath house that is fully remodeled and brand new condition. Available June 1st.



great location on peaceful/quiet street

new laminate wood floors

fresh paint

washer/dryer available

brand new high efficiency heat and ac system

large backyard

large storage building/workshop



available for 12 month lease

$1198/month

security deposit $1198



This property can be viewed by registering at rently.com online. Then you can schedule a self viewing anytime. Please call with any questions. 980-888-8468. If you want to submit an application please email ravenhomesllc@gmail.com



This property does not accept housing vouchers.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.