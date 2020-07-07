5940 Florence Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28212 East Forest
3 bed/1 bath house that is fully remodeled and brand new condition. Available June 1st.
great location on peaceful/quiet street new laminate wood floors fresh paint washer/dryer available brand new high efficiency heat and ac system large backyard large storage building/workshop
available for 12 month lease $1198/month security deposit $1198
This property can be viewed by registering at rently.com online. Then you can schedule a self viewing anytime. Please call with any questions. 980-888-8468. If you want to submit an application please email ravenhomesllc@gmail.com
This property does not accept housing vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
