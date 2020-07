Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup fireplace oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage internet access key fob access trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly smoke-free community

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Tucked away in the established Commonwealth neighborhood just steps from historic Plaza Midwood, The Julien captures the vibrancy of urban living along with the quiet respite of home on a tree-lined avenue. Live near everything, but not necessarily in the middle of everything. Come home to a boutique apartment community that blends modern and traditional. Granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances reflect the upscale design that fits your style. Hang out with your neighbors in the courtyard, with distinct areas for cooking, lounging and gathering. Invite friends over to grill or enjoy drinks around the fire pit. Pick up groceries at Harris Teeter, a funky lamp at City Supply or a vintage-shirt from Hong Kong. Its all right around the corner.