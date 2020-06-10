All apartments in Charlotte
4807 Pennant Place
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:43 PM

4807 Pennant Place

4807 Pennant Place · No Longer Available
Location

4807 Pennant Place, Charlotte, NC 28212
Eastland - Wilora Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nested in the beautiful community of Wilora this home offers great features and scenic views!

The Wilora Community has many shopping centers and dining options. Located minutes from interstate 77 and Sharon Amity Road (which is a great connector road).

This home is walking distance from the beautiful Wilora Lake which offers great views! Inside the home you will enjoy the large grand family room which has great natural lighting and even a fireplace! You will find the recently updated kitchen adjacent to the grand room and laundry space.

All bedrooms offer spacious closet space and fresh flooring throughout. In the master bathroom you will a large Jacuzzi style tub and stand alone closet!

There is so much to say about this great home. Why not see if for yourself ? We invite you to schedule a tour today !

Home will be ready April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4807 Pennant Place have any available units?
4807 Pennant Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4807 Pennant Place currently offering any rent specials?
4807 Pennant Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4807 Pennant Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4807 Pennant Place is pet friendly.
Does 4807 Pennant Place offer parking?
No, 4807 Pennant Place does not offer parking.
Does 4807 Pennant Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4807 Pennant Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4807 Pennant Place have a pool?
No, 4807 Pennant Place does not have a pool.
Does 4807 Pennant Place have accessible units?
No, 4807 Pennant Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4807 Pennant Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4807 Pennant Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4807 Pennant Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4807 Pennant Place does not have units with air conditioning.
