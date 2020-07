Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center courtyard hot tub lobby online portal

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome home to The Vinoy at Innovation Park, where we were built with you in mind. The apartments are detailed with the finest touches from nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, spacious designer interiors, walk in closets, french doors to oversized patios. Kitchens are equipped with black appliances and built-in microwaves. Located less than 10 miles from uptown Charlotte, Concord Mills and the Lake Norman area, making us an easy commute to work, sporting venues and entertainment. Live at The Vinoy at Innovation Park- one, two and three bedroom apartments, where being at home means close to all the action.