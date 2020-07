Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal accessible fire pit package receiving

The Madison in Charlotte, NC, offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent. Our homes include a furnished full-size washer/dryer, spacious closets, contemporary kitchens and spacious balconies. Some homes include brand new stainless steel and black appliances, beautiful tile backsplash, 9-foot ceilings, modern lighting, wood-style flooring, and wood burning fireplaces. Open parking is accessible to all guests and residents, and garages are available. Convenient amenities include a fitness center, three swimming pools, BBQ area, and WiFi hotspot. As a pet-friendly community, The Madison features 24-hour maintenance, professional management, package service, and access to public transportation. The Madison is only minutes away from Greenway Park Elementary, McClintock Middle School, and East Mecklenburg High School. A walking trail to McAlpine Park and close proximity to golf courses and lakes provide great outdoor activities. Access to Highway 74 and I-485 are also only minutes away.