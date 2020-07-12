/
eastland wilora lake
229 Apartments for rent in Eastland - Wilora Lake, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, complete kitchen and appliance package, and private patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Wilora Lake Healthcare Center and uptown Charlotte. Gym and pool on premises.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1258 sqft
Charming 1-3 bedroom apartments surrounded by lush landscaping. Community amenities boast features such as pool, cabana and multi-sports court. Pet friendly with wood-style floors and full stainless steel appliance package.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4604 Gaynelle Drive
4604 Gaynelle Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1890 sqft
Lots of room in this Two Story / Attached Garage Home, Open Floor Plan w/ 2 Entertaining Spaces: A Formal Living Room AND Family Room that Opens to Kitchen + A Bonus Room off Kitchen that can be used as a Bedroom, Office, or Den + a "Huge" Master
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4811 Spring Lake Dr #A
4811 Spring Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
4811 Spring Lake Drive #A - Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Spring Lake. Main floor unit has great walk out patio. Condo has all new LVP flooring - NO CARPET! Water included, washer/dryer hookup in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Eastland - Wilora Lake
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$803
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1360 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
3 Units Available
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1250 sqft
Rosecroft Apartments is a 60 unit community sitting on 3.7 acres centrally located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The property was built in 2003 with 9ft ceilings and modern floorplans of large 2 and 3 bedroom units, each with 2 full baths.
Last updated April 1 at 03:06pm
11 Units Available
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
960 sqft
Conveniently situated a few miles from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, an apartment here features wood burning fireplaces and eat-in kitchen. Enjoy the on-site clubhouse, gym and business center. 24-maintenance available on request.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
8213 Wallace Glen Dr
8213 Wallace Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2000 sqft
this beautiful spacious home has 3 bedrooms 3 baths fully functional kitchen and laundry room open Airy Loft and is beautifully decorated with a modern decor theme and its 15 minutes away from anywhere you want to be
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5626 Amity Springs Drive
5626 Amity Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
Quaint condo located in the community of Firethorne, located just steps away from the community pool/clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3929 Winterfield Place - 5
3929 Winterfield Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
849 sqft
Newly Remodeled Unfurnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 6 Unit Multi-Family Town home, Coin operated laundry facility, Includes water & Sewer,
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6119 Windsor Gate Lane
6119 Windsor Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
918 sqft
All laminate flooring downstairs with a half bath and washer/dryer hook ups. Great room, dining and kitchen open up to a private back yard. Upstairs has 1 bedroom with a loft that could be used as second bedroom, owner will partition it off.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
6429 Windsor Gate Lane
6429 Windsor Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1072 sqft
This Lovely Townhouse unit features an open floor plan boasting spacious 2 master bedrooms with their own baths. Living room with a cozy fireplace to snuggle around while still getting tons of natural light in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7100 E Lakeside Drive
7100 Lakeside Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1400 sqft
Grove Park - Completely updated home in quiet East Charlotte community. Home features newly renovated kitchen with brand new appliances, new flooring and paint, new baths and so much more.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4133 Seaforth Drive
4133 Seaforth Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom all brick ranch style home on a large lot. This conveniently located home is in a quiet neighborhood that is minutes from plaza mid-wood as well as uptown, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4604 Coronado Dr
4604 Coronado Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1163 sqft
Condo in Coventry Woods - Property Id: 300725 Conveniently located in Coventry Woods, this charming abode has been beautifully and thoughtfully furnished to make your stay comfortable and fun! Dine alfresco on the covered porch or seat six inside,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6740 Marlbrook Drive
6740 Marlbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1604 sqft
Gorgeous Home with Wood Laminate Flooring Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 Woodhill Ln.
1520 Woodhill Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Completely Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex for rent in Sheffield Park in Charlotte, NC - Completely renovated! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Sheffield Park. Brand new stainless steal appliance, new bath, new kitchen with Granite Counter tops. A Must See.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4501 Central Ave - 8
4501 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unfurnished 1 Bedroom Free Cable and WIFI!!!!! Monthly Lease
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4602 Central Ave
4602 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$985
850 sqft
Landsdale Crossing Apartments Landsdale Crossing apartments are a 55 unit fully rehabbed apartment building within 10 minutes of uptown Charlotte near tons of restaurants, shopping, and nightlife.
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
6024 Treetop Ct
6024 Treetop Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1310 sqft
Awesome central location on the east side of Charlotte! Only a short drive to all the excitement in Plaza Midwood and Noda! Only a 15 minute commute to Uptown! Close to shops, dining and recreation including Reedy Creek Nature Preserve and
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6911 Lakeside Drive
6911 Lakeside Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1916 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home with two living areas, large rooms, private large yard and separate dining room. Located minutes to everything in Charlotte, this home will not last long.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
5314 Clearmont Avenue - 2
5314 Clearmont Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5314 Clearmont Avenue - 2 in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
6022 Country Walk Dr
6022 Country Walk Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1423 sqft
SINGLE BEAUTIFUL FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 255485 Start fresh this spring in your dream home.
