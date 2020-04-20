3813 Selwyn Avenue

Amenities

Myers Park Classic 4BR+2BT Mid-Century Modern Split Level With Basement. Available May 1,2019 4 BR Over 1800 SF & 400 SF Basement/Storage Area. "Pella" Replacement Windows Throughout. 2 Car Driveway plus On Street parking (2 Cars) Available. Enjoy The Hardwood Floors, Tile Baths & Loads Of Space. Lower Level Has A Laundry Station and Private Back Door Entrance. The Second Bath Is located directly next to the 4th Bedroom on the lower Level. The Upstairs Level Has 3 Full Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath. Toilets Are New In Both Bathrooms. The Main Level Has A Large Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. The Kitchen Opens To The Dining Room and Has A Glass Cooktop On Granite Counter Top, Built In Oven, Dishwasher and Farm Sink. Refrigerator Is Included. Huge Back Patio Backs Up To 300 Ft. of Natural Woods. Tons of Restaurants, Walk To Pubs and Restaurants. Shopping Nearby Including Fabulous Southpark Mall. $ 60 application Fee Required per applicant. The property is occupied. Gas Heat, Gas Water Heater & Central Air.