barclay downs
376 Apartments for rent in Barclay Downs, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
Selwyn Flats
100 Matador Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,070
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Selwyn Flats in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
26 Units Available
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,280
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
201 Units Available
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,055
1918 sqft
There is just no comparison when it comes to other apartments in SouthPark. The Hazel offers an unsurpassed level of living indulgences.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated August 20 at 01:07am
16 Units Available
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1221 sqft
Amenity-rich apartments south of downtown Charlotte. Easy access to Uptown and Lake Norman via I-77 and I-485. Saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, two-level health club and yoga/barre studio. Residences feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
307 WAKEFIELD DRIVE B
307 Wakefield Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
840 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! SELWYN VILLAGE - Property Id: 15018 Right by Myers Park! GREAT LOCATION! Selwyn Village. 2BD / 1BA townhouse. $1,295 a month. Non Smoking rental unit. Available August 1st.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4625 Piedmont Row Dr #307
4625 Piedmont Row Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in the heart of SouthPark, 3rd floor unit! - This Condo features; 2 bright bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open floorplan, kitchen includes a large island and granite countertops, Beautiful wood flooring in main areas, walk-in closets,
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
253 Scofield Road
253 Scofield Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2100 sqft
253 Scofield Road, Charlotte, NC 28209-3627 - Barclay Downs-3 bedroom 2 bath, split level home is located in the heart of South Park, just minutes from shopping and dining.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4620 Piedmont Row Dr #306
4620 Piedmont Row Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southpark - Piedmont Row - Fully furnished 2 BR/2BA split bedroom plan with spectacular views. Kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertops, kitchen island and cooking/entertaining necessities. Pre-finished wood flooring in living areas.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1520 N Mockingbird Lane
1520 Mockingbird Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,852
657 sqft
Call AJ Rebhan 704-502-7778 to setup a showing. Prelease for Spring now to lock in the best rental rates and one month free rent! AT NOVEL MONTFORD PARK, THE MIDCENTURY ETHOS IS MORE THAN A DESIGN MOVEMENT.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6205 Morrison Boulevard
6205 Morrison Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call community directly at 704-912-1880. Mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. The Encore SouthPark offers new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Barclay Downs
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
29 Units Available
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,213
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
45 Units Available
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,275
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1257 sqft
Located just minutes from SouthPark shopping mall and Regal Cinemas Phillips Place, this community offers residents a swimming pool, yoga studio and clubhouse. Apartments have spacious patios, walk-in closets and keyless door entry systems.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1416 sqft
Modern property minutes from Downtown Charlotte. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include yoga, media rooms, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
19 Units Available
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,247
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,153
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1178 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment amenities, including Google Fiber Internet access and elevator. Units include granite counters and stainless steel finished appliances. Located off Park Road with proximity to I-77, the Park Road Shopping Center and parks.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hudson Montford offers gorgeous Newly Renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Cielo
4943 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,149
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1234 sqft
Residents love the easy access to Park Road Shopping Center and Marion Diehl Park. The WiFi Lounge and parking garage are huge draws for this smoke-free community. Apartments feature courtyard views and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
5 Units Available
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,150
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1105 sqft
Four-story apartment complex with balconies, located in the middle of Charlotte's Myers Park and Dilworth neighborhoods. Ceiling fans, steel appliances, and controlled access. Community room with TVs. Close to Park Road Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
149 Units Available
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,220
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,318
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1160 sqft
It's a lifestyle that's about enjoying the moment. The Montford Park community embraces the best of Charlotte's local dining, entertainment and shopping, preserving the distinctive personality and allure of our area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
139 Units Available
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1168 sqft
Link Apartments(R) Montford is designed as an extremely modern apartment community. Offering efficient & sustainable junior one bedroom, one bedroom, & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,016
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1400 sqft
Dine-in kitchen and impressive unique interior floor plans. Enjoy in-suite laundry, carpeting, dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,199
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1295 sqft
Great location close to Myers Park and groceries, shops and dining. Thirty floor plans to choose from, with open layouts and modern design. Community has a new yoga studio and direct access parking garage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
28 Units Available
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,157
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1038 sqft
Near Southpark Shopping Center, with easy access to public transportation on Colony Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments in quiet, wooded setting with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwashers and patio/balconies. Amenities include a pool and gym.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4735 Hedgemore Dr. Unit Q
4735 Hedgemore Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1065 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo located in the heart of Myers Park! - Condo features recently updated hardwood floors, new bathroom hardware and tiles, track lighting, washer and dryer, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, private balcony off the living room,
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6016-C Gray Gate Ln
6016 Gray Gate Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
914 sqft
6016 Gray Gate Lane Apt C, Charlotte NC 28210 - Available 7.1.20.
