Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3247 Wesley Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3247 Wesley Avenue
3247 Wesley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3247 Wesley Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Showing now. Contact 704-604-0809 to gain access!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3247 Wesley Avenue have any available units?
3247 Wesley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3247 Wesley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3247 Wesley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3247 Wesley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3247 Wesley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3247 Wesley Avenue offer parking?
No, 3247 Wesley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3247 Wesley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3247 Wesley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3247 Wesley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3247 Wesley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3247 Wesley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3247 Wesley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3247 Wesley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3247 Wesley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3247 Wesley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3247 Wesley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
