All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3247 Wesley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3247 Wesley Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3247 Wesley Avenue

3247 Wesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3247 Wesley Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Showing now. Contact 704-604-0809 to gain access!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3247 Wesley Avenue have any available units?
3247 Wesley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3247 Wesley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3247 Wesley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3247 Wesley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3247 Wesley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3247 Wesley Avenue offer parking?
No, 3247 Wesley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3247 Wesley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3247 Wesley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3247 Wesley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3247 Wesley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3247 Wesley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3247 Wesley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3247 Wesley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3247 Wesley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3247 Wesley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3247 Wesley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte