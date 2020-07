Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access

Welcome home to South Charlotte's most sought-after Ballantyne location, Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons Apartments! Our pet-friendly community has everything you need, plus the luxuries you desire. We have eleven well-appointed floorplans in one, two and three-bedroom layouts that include gourmet chefs' kitchens with granite countertops, expansive islands, European-style espresso cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, wood plank flooring, nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers. Detached, private garages and extra storage space are also available to residents.