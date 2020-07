Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar dog grooming area fire pit game room internet access new construction pool table trash valet

Loft One35 is a luxury community residing in between Uptown Charlotte and Southend. Studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, loft, and townhouse style floorplans are offered with two show-stopping finishes to choose from. Our two-story fitness center looks out over a sparkling saltwater pool and we welcome your furry friends to take a bath in our dog spa or walk the rail trail just two blocks from our community.