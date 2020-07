Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to the luxurious SouthPark Apartments near Myers Park If you're looking for furnished apartments in Charlotte, NC, look no further than SouthPark Morrison Apartments in Charlotte. Located one block from Sharon Road, SouthPark Morrison Apartments is Charlotte's ultimate retail tenant mix community featuring an incredible combination of high-end grocers, stores, restaurants, and services that are, quite literally, just an elevator ride away. In addition, some of Charlotte's most renowned retailers, such as those at the SouthPark Mall, Morrison Shopping Center, and Morrocroft Village, are all within walking distance!