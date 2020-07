Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport hot tub internet access

1022 Forest Oak Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209



DON'T MAKE A MOVE... without first visiting Wildwood. We are nestled amid a lush, wooded setting surrounded by a residential neighborhood. We have it all. Excellent amenities, convenient location and our friendly, professional staff will make you feel at home the moment you arrive. Come by today to meet us!