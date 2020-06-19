Rent Calculator
3010 Capitol Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 1
3010 Capitol Drive
3010 Capitol Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3010 Capitol Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Capitol Drive
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two bedroom, one bath house for Rent! - Two bedroom, one bath house near Airport West side of Charlotte!
(RLNE3853396)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3010 Capitol Drive have any available units?
3010 Capitol Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3010 Capitol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Capitol Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Capitol Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Capitol Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3010 Capitol Drive offer parking?
No, 3010 Capitol Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3010 Capitol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Capitol Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Capitol Drive have a pool?
No, 3010 Capitol Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Capitol Drive have accessible units?
No, 3010 Capitol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Capitol Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 Capitol Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 Capitol Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 Capitol Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
