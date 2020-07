Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest suite internet access key fob access media room trash valet valet service yoga cats allowed elevator e-payments hot tub internet cafe package receiving smoke-free community

Madison Park is one of the most fashion-forward young neighborhoods in Charlotte. With a design eclectic all its own, this neighborhood has Mid Century modern roots and inspiration, and The Abbey fits right in. With old growth trees lining the property the rich sound of songbirds filling the air at dawn and dusk, and neighborhood walkers and joggers abound, The Abbey provides a welcoming, safe and true neighborhood feel - more than any other apartment community in the area. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident to make living at The Abbey as enjoyable as possible. We strive to create exceptional experiences, starting the very first day with our Move-In Orientation, and throughout your residency with customized services such as special package delivery or Home Enrichment Services. Short on time or new to the area? We cater to your schedule through flexible hours and concierge services to find whatever you need.