All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3000 Minnesota Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3000 Minnesota Road
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3000 Minnesota Road

3000 Minnesota Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3000 Minnesota Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
Marlborough Woods Community *Section 8 Approved* - Beautifully renovated 2BR 1bath with fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen and new appliances located in the well maintained Marlborough Woods community off Freedom Rd. 725 sq ft.

Live in the FreeMoreWest community just minutes from Uptown and the airport, with easy access to I-85, I-77, I-277 and I-485.
This home is nestled within walking distance to Camp Greene Park, Ashley Park Elementary, Harding University High School, Bishop Spaugh Administrative Center, and the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and a few blocks from Noble Smoke BBQ, Pinkys, Rhino Market & Deli, Town Brewing Co. and the soon to be completed Legion Brewing Company.

Exterior maintenance, lawn, garbage and recycling, water and sewer are all included!

You are required to pay the following utilities: Gas , Electric

* Amenities

Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher

Washer & Dryer Connections

Managed By Kinley Properties LLC
833 East Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203

(RLNE5337596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Minnesota Road have any available units?
3000 Minnesota Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Minnesota Road have?
Some of 3000 Minnesota Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Minnesota Road currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Minnesota Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Minnesota Road pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Minnesota Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3000 Minnesota Road offer parking?
No, 3000 Minnesota Road does not offer parking.
Does 3000 Minnesota Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Minnesota Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Minnesota Road have a pool?
No, 3000 Minnesota Road does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Minnesota Road have accessible units?
No, 3000 Minnesota Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Minnesota Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Minnesota Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte