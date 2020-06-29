3000 Minnesota Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill

Marlborough Woods Community *Section 8 Approved* - Beautifully renovated 2BR 1bath with fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen and new appliances located in the well maintained Marlborough Woods community off Freedom Rd. 725 sq ft.



Live in the FreeMoreWest community just minutes from Uptown and the airport, with easy access to I-85, I-77, I-277 and I-485.

This home is nestled within walking distance to Camp Greene Park, Ashley Park Elementary, Harding University High School, Bishop Spaugh Administrative Center, and the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and a few blocks from Noble Smoke BBQ, Pinkys, Rhino Market & Deli, Town Brewing Co. and the soon to be completed Legion Brewing Company.



Exterior maintenance, lawn, garbage and recycling, water and sewer are all included!



You are required to pay the following utilities: Gas , Electric



