ashley park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
315 Apartments for rent in Ashley Park, Charlotte, NC
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
47 Units Available
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,295
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1264 sqft
Located in Charlotte’s most exciting renewed neighborhood, The Bryant is a home base for urban adventurers, an advanced outpost for cultural explorers, and a launchpad for daily discoveries. Experience everything, miss nothing.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2408 Marlowe Avenue
2408 Marlowe Avenue, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1450 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3606 Dolly Madison Rd
3606 Dolly Madison Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1740 sqft
3 year old town home with 2 car garage in uptown! 3 bed, 2 bath upstairs with a loft and laundry room-washer/dryer included.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,135
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
827 sqft
Historic South End, with I-277 minutes away. Walking distance to cafes and entertainment. Studios and 1-bedroom units with granite counters, in-unit laundry. Community offers package receiving, dog park, car charging station.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
27 Units Available
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,240
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1234 sqft
Just minutes from Bank of America Stadium and the downtown area. A modern community with an outdoor kitchen, rooftop lounge with a skyline view, and a resort-style pool.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
14 Units Available
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,175
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1262 sqft
Located just five minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Uptown Charlotte. Each unit has expansive closets, washer/dryer sets and plenty of storage. Community offers pool, fireplace and coffee bar.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
27 Units Available
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,059
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1041 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a game room, yoga studio, and pool. E-payments for convenience. Close to the happening Uptown area. Near I-77.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
45 Units Available
Gateway West
902 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,052
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1196 sqft
Gorgeous skyline views, heated saltwater pool and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly community has a pet park and pet bathing station. Units equipped with granite countertops, washers and dryers, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:02am
13 Units Available
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1373 sqft
Now leasing savvy 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in downtown Charlotte.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
29 Units Available
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,211
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1142 sqft
Exquisite apartments feature gorgeous skyline views, high ceilings and large rooms. There is in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Apartment amenities include valet service, a saltwater pool, gym and a bocce court.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
5 Units Available
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Great location in Charlotte, just minutes from Bryant Park. Units include amenities like oversized windows, European-style appliances and private balcony. Community offers residents gas grilling station, saltwater pool and fitness studio.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,435
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1052 sqft
TOUR FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today! Uncover the uncommon.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1109 sqft
Upscale apartment complex in Wesley Heights -- a leafy community just off I-77. Units come with open floor plan and private balconies with sweeping views of downtown Charlotte. Clubroom with shuffleboard and controlled access.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1742 Dunkirk Drive
1742 Dunkirk Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1503 sqft
1742 Dunkirk Drive Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON TO VIEW! Spectacular 3 bed / 2 Bath Home - In the Heart of Charlotte! - Go to: RENTrrc.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3836 Whitehall Dr
3836 Whitehall Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Excellent Property with large rooms & hardwood flooring throughout (RLNE5902562)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Jones St
420 Jones Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
660 sqft
- Nice duplex in West Charlotte. Freshly painted and move in ready. Lawn care included No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899200)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2835 Morson Street
2835 Morson Street, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1022 sqft
3 Bedroom /1 Bath remodeled bungalow near Enderly Park - All New Inside ! 3 Bedroom /1 Bath remodeled bungalow on tree lined street near Enderly Park. Completely gutted and renovated from top to bottom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1724 Dunkirk Drive
1724 Dunkirk Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
786 sqft
1724 Dunkirk Drive Available 08/01/20 (Coming Soon) Beautiful Remodeled Home in Historic Wilmore.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1700 Camden Road
1700 Camden Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,445
965 sqft
2-WEEKS FREE RENT! Freshly painted neutral gray - Fantastic SOUTH END location right outside of uptown, very short walk to light rail East/West Station, Bland Station near East Blvd/Camden Rd. in "The Kingston" condos. With 1 BR, and 1.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
237 Victoria Avenue
237 Victoria Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
Exceptional Bungalow style home nestled in the historic Third Ward District, just minutes from uptown Charlotte. This beauty showcases all the bells and whistles to include original hard wood floors throughout, 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Vanizer Street
1006 Vanizer Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1901 Wilmore Drive
1901 Wilmore Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
1 Bedroom Duplex In Wilmore - This 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex located in Wilmore neighborhood on the corner of Wilmore and West Boulevard. Hardwood floors - Washer/dryer connections - Storage area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1822 Lela Avenue
1822 Lela Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
1822 Lela Ave - Great Wesley Heights townhome close to Uptown, bars, restaurants, Greenway, Panther's Stadium, all the Freemore West amenities and so much more. This 2 bed 2 bath charmer has a great layout for entertaining and living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
927 W Hill St
927 West Hill Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
2059 sqft
927 W Hill St Available 08/01/20 927 W Hill St - Awesome 2 bed 2 bath loft condo in Third Ward. Polished concrete floors downstairs, tall ceilings, open floor plan, large kitchen and tons of storage. Huge master bath with tub and separate shower.
