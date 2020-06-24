Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1615 Park Road
1615 Park Road
1615 Park Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1615 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Incredible Location in sought-after Dilworth. Traditional Brick Home on tree lined street with great curb appeal surrounded by mature trees. Must See!!
Landscaping-will handle grass & leaves only.
(RLNE4588557)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1615 Park Road have any available units?
1615 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1615 Park Road have?
Some of 1615 Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1615 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Park Road offers parking.
Does 1615 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Park Road have a pool?
No, 1615 Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 1615 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 Park Road has units with dishwashers.
