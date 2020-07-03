Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated in unit laundry carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool cats allowed parking on-site laundry clubhouse

Summit on Central, located in the upbeat neighborhood of Plaza Midwood, offers newly renovated apartments homes that feature upscale finishes for a price that you wont find elsewhere! Youll live in a prime location of Charlotte, as our community is located 10 minutes from Uptown and within walking distance to many popular breweries, restaurants, and businesses of Plaza Midwood. Summiton Central features a variety of 1 and 2-bedroom floorplans, as well as townhome living with an apartment experience. Enjoy our large pool & sundeck on a hot summer day, our dog park with your furry friends, a free cup of Starbucks coffee, and tons of access to localwalking trails and popular interstates. Summit on Central offers the perfect blend of convenience, affordability and moderns finishes, which are sure to make your living experience hassle free!