Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Summit on Central

3143 Central Ave · (704) 810-1921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3143 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Country Club Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3135G · Avail. Sep 14

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3125D · Avail. Aug 12

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 3123G · Avail. Sep 12

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 3133D · Avail. Jul 25

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summit on Central.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
clubhouse
Summit on Central, located in the upbeat neighborhood of Plaza Midwood, offers newly renovated apartments homes that feature upscale finishes for a price that you wont find elsewhere! Youll live in a prime location of Charlotte, as our community is located 10 minutes from Uptown and within walking distance to many popular breweries, restaurants, and businesses of Plaza Midwood. Summiton Central features a variety of 1 and 2-bedroom floorplans, as well as townhome living with an apartment experience. Enjoy our large pool & sundeck on a hot summer day, our dog park with your furry friends, a free cup of Starbucks coffee, and tons of access to localwalking trails and popular interstates. Summit on Central offers the perfect blend of convenience, affordability and moderns finishes, which are sure to make your living experience hassle free!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$600
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Unassigned parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Summit on Central have any available units?
Summit on Central has 13 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Summit on Central have?
Some of Summit on Central's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summit on Central currently offering any rent specials?
Summit on Central is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summit on Central pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit on Central is pet friendly.
Does Summit on Central offer parking?
Yes, Summit on Central offers parking.
Does Summit on Central have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summit on Central offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit on Central have a pool?
Yes, Summit on Central has a pool.
Does Summit on Central have accessible units?
No, Summit on Central does not have accessible units.
Does Summit on Central have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summit on Central has units with dishwashers.

