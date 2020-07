Radbourne Lake Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym pool garage parking on-site laundry community garden hot tub playground

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Situated in a woodland setting with a tranquil four acre lake, Radbourne Lake Apartment Homes is conveniently located in Charlotte, NC in the University area. Our location offers easy access to I-77 and I-85, shopping at Northlake Mall and The Shoppes at University, as well as enjoyable dining at the Lakefront Restaurant, Boardwalk Billy’s, and Flying Saucer and so much more. Within miles of the University of North Carolina, Wells Fargo Corporation, Bank of America Corporation and Presbyterian Medical Center, your commute will never be far. With four well-appointed, pet-friendly floorplans that include one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, we are certain that you will find a home here that perfectly fits your lifestyle.