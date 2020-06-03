Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
32 Wheeler
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
32 Wheeler
32 Wheeler Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
32 Wheeler Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Cambridge Highlands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 78 Concord Ave @ Wheeler St (0.05 mi)Bus: 83 Rindge Ave @ Russell Field (0.43 mi)Subway: Red Line Alewife (0.41 mi)Bus: 350 Alewife (0.43 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32 Wheeler have any available units?
32 Wheeler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 32 Wheeler currently offering any rent specials?
32 Wheeler isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Wheeler pet-friendly?
No, 32 Wheeler is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 32 Wheeler offer parking?
No, 32 Wheeler does not offer parking.
Does 32 Wheeler have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Wheeler does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Wheeler have a pool?
No, 32 Wheeler does not have a pool.
Does 32 Wheeler have accessible units?
No, 32 Wheeler does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Wheeler have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Wheeler does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Wheeler have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Wheeler does not have units with air conditioning.
